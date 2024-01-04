Memphis basketball live score updates vs Tulsa: Tigers go for 7th in a row

Memphis basketball will try to start AAC play on a positive note Thursday at Tulsa.

The Tigers (11-2) are ranked No. 15 in the country, having won six straight games. But the Golden Hurricane (9-3) have a winning streak (four games) of their own in progress.

"They're very competitive," Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said of Tulsa. "They're playing really good basketball. I'm glad we have that type of game early to put us to the test."

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Tulsa on today?

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Memphis vs. Tulsa start time

Thursday, Jan. 4

7 p.m. CT

Memphis basketball schedule 2023

Tigers' next five games:

Jan. 7: SMU − 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 10: UTSA − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Jan. 14: at Wichita State − noon (ESPN2)

Jan. 18: South Florida − 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Jan. 21: at Tulane − 2 p.m. (ESPN)

