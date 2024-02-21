Memphis basketball live score updates vs Charlotte: What's plan for Penny Hardaway

Memphis basketball will try to stem the tide against Charlotte on Wednesday.

The Tigers (18-8, 7-6 AAC) have lost six of their last nine games, including back-to-back losses last week at North Texas and SMU. The latter was particularly troubling, because the 106-79 final is the most lopsided loss for the program since January 2020, when the Tigers lost 80-40 at Tulsa.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has indicated publicly multiple times since then that he plans to only give playing time to "guys that are bought in." Hardaway declined to specifically name the players he believes are not committed to winning, but he said last week there are multiple Tigers with things higher on their list of priorities than that.

Charlotte (17-8, 11-2) has won 10 of its last 11 games, including three in a row.

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Charlotte on today?

TV: ESPN+

Memphis vs. Charlotte start time

Wednesday, Feb. 21

7 p.m. CT

Memphis basketball live score updates vs. Charlotte

Memphis basketball schedule 2023

Tigers' next five games:

Feb. 25: FAU − 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 29: at ECU − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 3: UAB − 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 9: at FAU − 11 a.m. (CBS)

March 13-17: AAC Tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball score updates vs Charlotte in AAC game