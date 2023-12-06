Memphis basketball live score updates vs VCU: Tigers face Rams in nonconference game

RICHMOND, Va. — Penny Hardaway's Memphis basketball team is back on the road, this time at VCU.

It will be the first time since Feb. 5, 1990, that the Tigers (5-2) have made the trip to Richmond to face the Rams (4-4).

Memphis has lost back-to-back games for the first since January 2022. VCU has lost three of its past four games, including most recently to Norfolk State at home.

David Jones (18.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg) leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding.

Jordan Brown, Memphis' starting center the past five games, will not play Wednesday due to illness. Malcolm Dandridge will start in his place.

Follow along with the live scroll below for updates.

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. VCU on today?

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Memphis vs. VCU start time

Dec. 6

6 p.m. CT

Memphis basketball score updates vs. VCU

Memphis basketball schedule 2023

Tigers' next five games:

Dec. 10: at Texas A&M − 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 16: Clemson − 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Dec. 19: Virginia − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 23: Vanderbilt − 3 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30: Austin Peay − 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

