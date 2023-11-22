Memphis basketball live score updates vs. Michigan: Tigers face Wolverines in nonconference

PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas − Memphis basketball aims to score a marquee victory in its game against Michigan today.

In the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Tigers (3-0) will welcome head coach Penny Hardaway back to the sideline. Hardaway missed the first three games while serving an NCAA-mandated suspension due to recruiting violations committed in 2021. Rick Stansbury served as acting head coach while Hardaway was out.

The Wolverines (3-1) opened the season on a roll. But they stubbed their toe Friday with a home loss to Long Beach State.

MORE: Watch Memphis basketball vs. Michigan live with Fubo (free trial)

Follow along with the live scroll below for updates before, during and after the game.

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Michigan on today?

Memphis vs. Michigan start time

DATE: Nov. 22

TIME: 4 p.m.

Memphis basketball score updates vs. Michigan

Memphis basketball schedule 2023

Tigers' next five games:

Nov. 23: Arkansas or Stanford (Battle 4 Atlantis) − TBD (ESPN or ESPNU)

Nov. 24: North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Villanova or Texas Tech (Battle 4 Atlantis) − TBD

Dec. 2: at Ole Miss − 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 6: at VCU − 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Dec. 10: at Texas A&M − 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball score updates vs Michigan: Tigers vs Wolverines