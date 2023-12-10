Memphis basketball live score updates vs Texas A&M: Tigers face Aggies in nonconference

COLLEGE STATION, Texas − Memphis basketball got back in the win column this week with an overtime victory at VCU.

But has Penny Hardaway's team steadied itself? It will find out today when it squares off against No. 19 Texas A&M at Reed Arena. It's been 58 years (Dec. 13, 1965) since the Tigers (6-2) have visited College Station. The Aggies (7-2) came to FedExForum last season and lost 83-79.

Buzz Williams returned most of his roster, while Hardaway rebuilt nearly from the ground up.

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Texas A&M on today?

ESPN2 will broadcast the Tigers-Aggies game.

Memphis vs. Texas A&M start time

Dec. 10

3 p.m. (central time)

Memphis basketball schedule 2023

Tigers' next five games:

Dec. 16: Clemson − 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Dec. 19: Virginia − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 23: Vanderbilt − 3 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30: Austin Peay − 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Jan. 4: at Tulsa − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

