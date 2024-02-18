Memphis basketball live score updates vs SMU: Tigers face Mustangs in AAC game

The Memphis basketball team will try to bounce back and score a big road win against SMU today.

The Tigers (18-7, 7-5 AAC) were tripped up at North Texas on Thursday, falling 76-66 at the Super Pit. It was the fifth loss in the past eight games for Penny Hardaway's team.

It doesn't get any easier against the Mustangs (18-7, 9-3), who have won five straight games. Memphis beat SMU on Jan. 7 at FedExForum, 62-59, thanks in large part to a Jahvon Quinerly 3-pointer with three seconds left to break a 58-58 tie.

Follow along with the score stream below for score updates.

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. SMU on today?

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo

Memphis vs. SMU start time

Sunday, Feb. 18

3 p.m. CT

Memphis basketball live score updates vs. SMU

Memphis basketball schedule 2023

Tigers' next five games:

Feb. 21: Charlotte − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 25: FAU − 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 29: at ECU − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 3: UAB − 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 9: at FAU − 11 a.m. (CBS)

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball score updates vs SMU in AAC game