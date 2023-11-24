Memphis basketball live score updates vs Villanova: Tigers face Wildcats in nonconference

ARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas − No. 23 Memphis basketball could score a Battle 4 Atlantis championship with a win over Villanova Friday.

The Tigers (5-0) and Wildcats (5-1) have not met since Jan. 6, 2004, when Memphis won in Philadelphia. Villanova leads the all-time series 8-4.

David Jones leads Penny Hardaway's team with 18.8 points per game, while Justin Moore paces the Wildcats at 16.3 per game.

Follow along with the live scroll below for updates before, during and after the game.

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Villanova on today?

ESPN will broadcast the Tigers-Wildcats game.

Memphis vs. Villanova start time

Nov. 24

2:30 p.m. (central time)

Memphis basketball score updates vs. Villanova

Memphis basketball schedule 2023

Tigers' next five games:

Dec. 2: at Ole Miss − 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 6: at VCU − 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Dec. 10: at Texas A&M − 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 16: Clemson − 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Dec. 19: Virginia − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

