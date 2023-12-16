Memphis basketball live score updates vs No. 11 Clemson in nonconference game

Two of the most productive players in the country will go head-to-head Saturday when Memphis basketball hosts No. 11 Clemson at FedExForum.

Penny Hardaway's team is led by David Jones (a 6-foot-6 wing), who is scoring 20.1 points per game and is tops with 6.6 rebounds a game. Clemson's PJ Hall (a 6-10 center) is averaging 20.5 points and 7.8 rebounds. Both are shooting 40% or better at the 3-point line, which makes them the only two players in the nation with 20 or more points and six or more rebounds who also are shooting 40% or better beyond the arc.

Memphis (7-2) is coming off back-to-back road wins over VCU and Texas A&M. Cemson (9-0) beat South Carolina and TCU last week.

MORE: Watch Memphis basketball vs. Clemson live with ESPN+ (subscribe today)

Follow along with the live scroll below for score updates.

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Clemson on today?

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Memphis vs. Clemson start time

Saturday, Dec. 16

2 p.m. CT

Memphis basketball score updates vs. Clemson

Memphis basketball schedule 2023

Tigers' next five games:

Dec. 19: Virginia − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 23: Vanderbilt − 3 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30: Austin Peay − 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Jan. 4: at Tulsa − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Jan. 7: SMU − 4 p.m. (ESPN)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball live score updates vs Clemson in nonconference game