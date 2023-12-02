Memphis basketball slips up at Ole Miss in second straight loss

OXFORD, Miss. − The Memphis basketball team crumbled down the stretch and lost 80-77 at Ole Miss Saturday.

Jaylen Murray's layup with 18 seconds left in the game broke a 77-77 tie and sparked the Rebels (7-0) to a win. The Tigers (5-2) have lost back-to-back games.

David Jones led Memphis with 22 points. The Tigers return to action Wednesday at VCU.

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Ole Miss on today?

ESPN2 will broadcast the Tigers-Rebels game.

Memphis vs. Ole Miss start time

Dec. 2

1 p.m.

Memphis basketball score updates vs. Ole Miss

Memphis basketball schedule 2023

Tigers' next five games:

Dec. 6: at VCU − 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Dec. 10: at Texas A&M − 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 16: Clemson − 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Dec. 19: Virginia − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 23: Vanderbilt − 3 p.m. (CBS)

