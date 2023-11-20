Memphis basketball lands spot in coaches poll, but snubbed again by AP voters

Memphis basketball grabbed a spot in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll on Monday but failed to land in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Tigers (3-0) enter the coaches poll at No. 23 ahead of UCLA and Mississippi State. Arkansas, USC, Villanova and St. Mary's dropped out of the coaches poll.

Memphis remained on the cusp of breaking into the AP poll, maintaining its status as the top vote-getter among all teams outside the Top 25. Virginia (No. 24) and Mississippi State (No. 25) moved ahead of Memphis in the rankings. The Tigers received 149 points, while Mississippi State got 163 and Virginia received 164.

The Tigers were 24th in the final poll of the 2022-23 season.

Coach Penny Hardaway will be back on the sideline for Memphis when the team gets back on the court. The Tigers are set to face Michigan (3-1) on Wednesday (4 p.m., ESPN2) at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Hardaway was suspended for the first three games of the season after the NCAA penalized him for committing a recruiting violation in 2021.

Assistant Rick Stansbury served as acting head coach on game days in Hardaway's absence. The Tigers opened the season with wins over Jackson State and Missouri, then defeated Alabama State last week.

David Jones leads the team in scoring (15.7 points per game) and rebounding (7.3 rebounds per game). Jaykwon Walton (14.7 ppg), Jahvon Quinerly (14.0 ppg) and Jordan Brown (10.3 ppg) are also averaging double figures in scoring.

GIANNOTTO: What's it like to watch a Memphis basketball game with Penny Hardaway? I found out

The Tigers have been a balanced team so far this season, ranking 38th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency and 33rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. By comparison, Michigan ranks 17th and 72nd, respectively.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis lands spot in coaches poll, but left out of AP Top 25 again