Memphis basketball had to survive Michigan, and it'll be better for it | Giannotto

Gut reactions from Memphis basketball's 71-67 win over Michigan in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

That roller-coaster ride will be good for Memphis

Penny Hardaway, in a pink shirt, returned to coaching; one of his sons put on a 3-point shooting show for the first time; and Caleb Mills broke Olivier Nkamhoua's ankles so memorably, he’ll probably be telling his grandchildren about this Wednesday afternoon in the Bahamas.

Memphis led by 16 in the first half and it seemed to be cruising right into a potential Thanksgiving showdown with Arkansas.

Then the second half happened, and it nearly blew a big opportunity.

But it'll be good for the Tigers in the long run, which is admittedly a lot easier to write now that they won.

It's good that they nearly coughed up a 16-point lead in the second half because it meant this group of mostly new transfers had to go through their first meaningful crunch time together. It's good they had to overcome getting manhandled in the rebounding battle and withstand a Michigan parade to the free-throw line.

They got valuable reps figuring out who needs to have the ball when everything else is crumbling.

So it's good, for instance, that Jaykwon Walton had so many shots roll in and out, but emerged to drain a crucial corner 3-pointer when Michigan had cut the Tigers' advantage to one. It's good David Jones went 2 of 9 from the field for the game, but made the plays that closed out Michigan.

Mills' contested, stepback 3-pointer was a thing of beauty. The steal he got on the other end felt like a statement, particularly on an afternoon in which he did yeoman's work holding down Michigan star Dug McDaniel on defense.

Jones, the Dominican Republic native who transferred from St. John's, seemed to be smiling as he stroked the final free throws with 4.3 seconds left that finally allowed everyone to exhale.

He might be the guy who can carry Memphis down the stretch of close games this season.

GIANNOTTO: What's it like to watch a Memphis basketball game with Penny Hardaway? I found out

This was the opposite of the Missouri win, with Memphis rolling in the first half and coming back down to earth after halftime. But those opening 20 minutes were everything Hardaway could have wanted when he put this team together, as the Tigers' depth and shooting overwhelmed Michigan. This again looked like a roster capable of accomplishing more than any of Hardaway's previous teams, but it also looked like a roster that hadn't withstood a frantic rally before.

Now they have, and they should be better for it.

Memphis is on the right side of the Battle 4 Atlantis bracket, right where it needs to be for this to become the best Thanksgiving of the Hardaway era.

Ashton Hardaway is more than the coach’s kid

Hardaway's younger son had his first breakout game in a Tigers uniform, coming to the rescue when Memphis looked its most wobbly. He scored eight straight points in the first half to ignite a surge, then knocked down three clutch 3-pointers as Michigan rallied in the second half.

"I'm really like that," he said after the fifth of his five 3-pointers.

He might be more than anybody expected as a freshman after scoring just two points in the first three games.

Memphis Tigers forward Ashton Hardaway (4) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Imperial Arena.

With so many veterans, Ashton Hardaway sometimes gets lost in discussions about this group's ceiling. But his 3-point shooting stroke is pure and looks like it will be a crucial weapon that Memphis can call upon this season.

He finished with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Tigers don't win this game without him.

Memphis needs more from its bigs

The Tigers might have been able to get through this game without sweating the ending had they not been dominated on the glass. Michigan out-rebounded Memphis 50-28 and had 15 second-chance points on 19 offensive rebounds. The Wolverines could have done more damage, given that discrepancy.

Jordan Brown got in early foul trouble and never got on track, though he did emerge for a clutch and-1 in the last four minutes. Nick Jourdain and Malcolm Dandridge were largely non-factors after halftime. Walton struggled, too. The four combined for just 11 rebounds.

That'll have to improve if Memphis is to get to the championship game.

You can reach Commercial Appeal columnist Mark Giannotto via email at mgiannotto@gannett.com and follow him on X: @mgiannotto

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Battle 4 Atlantis: How Memphis Tigers basketball outlasted Michigan