Memphis basketball was good enough vs. JSU. What must be cleaned up before facing Mizzou

Caleb Mills grimaced on occasion. He shook his head a couple of times. He even recoiled once.

The Memphis basketball team won convincingly Monday, beating Jackson State 94-77 in the season opener at FedExForum. But Mills, who scored 10 points and finished with a team-best seven rebounds, was not satisfied. Not with himself nor the way the Tigers (1-0) performed overall.

“I mean, we didn’t really play well,” he said during the postgame news conference. “I feel like we shot bad. We’re gonna have a lot of stuff we’ve got to clean up.”

He’s right, because the same mistakes Memphis made Monday almost certainly won’t fly Friday (8 p.m., SEC Network). That’s when the Tigers make the trip to Missouri (1-0) to face their first real test of the season. Sixteen turnovers, including 10 in the first 12 minutes, won’t play well there. Shooting 65.2% from the free-throw line isn’t going to make life easy. And getting out-rebounded (like they did versus a team whose leading rebounder is 6-foot-5), on top of everything else, might get you beaten in Columbia.

Rick Stansbury on Memphis basketball's agenda

Two things Jackson State did to give the Tigers fits at times stood out to Rick Stansbury, who is serving as the team’s acting head coach while Penny Hardaway serves a three-game suspension.

First, Stansbury — who has more than two decades of head coaching experience at Mississippi State and Western Kentucky — said Jackson State point guard Chase Adams was carving up Memphis’ defense with simple ball screens. Adams (listed, arguably generously, at 5-8) scored 16 points and had four assists.

“(He was) hard to keep in front of you,” Stansbury said. “You’ve got to have multiple ways to guard ball screens. People are gonna do different things and the guy coming off that ball screen has different abilities. Gotta continue to get better there.”

Why? Because a substantial portion of Memphis’ offense is predicated on pushing the pace in transition. Especially when the opposition is primarily employing a matchup zone defense — something the Tigers rarely see in practice, because they play man defense almost exclusively.

Stansbury predicted that probably would be one of the first things Hardaway addresses when the team reconvenes Tuesday.

“We’re gonna hang our hat on the ability to defend. That’s where it starts,” Stansbury said. “We get stops. We get out in transition. That’s one of the toughest things to defend, now. Because you’ve got multiple guys who can dribble, handle, pass and shoot some. Creating chaos in transition — we’ve got a team that can do that.”

But not every offensive possession is initiated in transition. What then? Because quite a few times in the first half, Memphis struggled to find the gaps in Jackson State’s matchup zone when Mo Williams’ team had opportunities to get set up.

“Best way to beat that zone, beat it in transition, No. 1,” Stansbury said. “But if you don’t have it, gotta shift gears a little bit. We’re not as smooth as we need to be offensively. Gotta slow up and move the ball.”

Memphis basketball still confident

Mills, when asked to grade the Tigers’ showing Monday, gave himself and his teammates a C-minus. Jaykwon Walton, who dropped a game-high 19 points, landed on a C-plus.

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL: Jaykwon Walton, David Jones power Tigers to win over Jackson State

But nothing about the night shook their confidence. Memphis shot 39.3% from 3-point range, a success rate last season’s team didn’t hit until the fifth game.

“The percentages are only gonna go up,” Walton said. “From me all the way down to the end of the bench.”

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: What Memphis basketball must clean up before big game at Missouri