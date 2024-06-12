Memphis basketball getting Louisville back on the schedule? 'We're working really hard'

Louisville is trying to reignite a once-heated rivalry with Memphis basketball, according to first-year Cardinals assistant coach Brian Kloman.

During an interview with Cardinal Companion on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kloman − who came to Louisville with coach Pat Kelsey from the College of Charleston − was asked about the program's non-conference schedule for the upcoming season. As part of Kloman's response, he offered up a nugget about future scheduling.

"We're working really hard on a four-year series with Memphis," said Kloman. "No promises, but we are working towards it, for sure."

Kloman indicated the potential series would start during the 2025-26 season but did not offer any more logistical specifics.

As former conference mates in the Missouri Valley, Metro and Conference USA, the Tigers have played more games against the Cardinals all-time (90) than any other program. But they have not been on the court together since Dec. 16, 2017, when Louisville won 81-72 at Madison Square Garden in New York as part of the Gotham Classic.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has said in previous interviews that he has made efforts to get Louisville back on the Tigers' schedule. Most recently, in May 2022, Hardaway said he had a call out to former Louisville coach Kenny Payne about a home-and-home deal.

"I think it would be great to bring that rivalry back," Hardaway said at the time. "You know how Memphis State and Louisville used to be."

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL: 'Like a gift from God': Why Father's Day has new meaning for Darby Rich

The last time Memphis hosted Louisville was March 1, 2014, a game the 22nd-ranked Tigers won over the No. 7 Cardinals.

Louisville leads the all-time series 54-36.

Memphis already has a handful of non-conference games scheduled for the 2025-26 season, including road dates with Ole Miss and Mississippi State, and a home game with UNLV.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Is Memphis basketball getting Louisville back on the schedule?