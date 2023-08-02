Memphis basketball to face Michigan in Battle 4 Atlantis, could get coveted Arkansas game

The bracket is out for this year's Battle 4 Atlantis and it sets up well for the high-profile matchups Memphis hoped for out of the tournament.

Memphis will play Michigan on Nov. 22 in its first-round game of the Thanksgiving weekend event. It pits Tigers coach Penny Hardaway against Michigan's Juwan Howard, another high-profile former NBA player coaching his alma mater. This will be just the fifth all-time meeting between Memphis and Michigan in men's basketball, and the first since the Maui Invitational in 2011.

Even juicier: A long-awaited tilt with Arkansas could await Memphis the next day. The Razorbacks and Stanford are the other two teams on the Tigers' side of the field and Memphis will face one or the other in its second game on Nov. 23.

Memphis and Arkansas played annually between the 1991-92 and 2002-03 seasons, including two memorable Tigers wins featuring Hardaway when then-Memphis State went on an Elite Eight run in 1992. It has been 20 seasons since the series came to a halt.

Michigan and Arkansas, like Memphis, have seen their programs go through heavy turnover this offseason through college basketball's transfer portal. Michigan lost two first-round draft picks (Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard) as well as star Hunter Dickinson and responded by adding several graduate transfers, including former Tennessee big man Olivier Nkamhoua.

Arkansas, coached by former Grizzlies asssistant Eric Musselman, made it to the Sweet 16 for the third-straight year last season. Its transfer haul included former Temple guard Khalif Battle, a player Memphis was linked to earlier this offseason.

UNC, Villanova, Texas Tech and Northern Iowa are on the other side of the Battle 4 Atlantis bracket. The tournament takes place at the Atlantis Bahamas Resort from Nov. 22-24.

These are expected to be Hardaway's first games back after serving a three-game suspension levied out by the NCAA last month. It's all part of a challenging non conference schedule put together for this new-look roster.

There are home games against Jackson State (Nov. 6), Alabama State (Nov. 17), Clemson (Dec. 16), Virginia (Dec. 19), Vanderbilt (Dec. 23) and Austin Peay (Dec. 30). The road games are at Missouri (Nov. 10), Ole Miss (Dec. 2), VCU (Dec. 6) and Texas A&M (Dec. 10).

In AAC play, the Tigers' home-and-home matchups are against Florida Atlantic, SMU, Tulane, UAB and Wichita State. Memphis also will face Charlotte (last season's CBI champion), Rice, South Florida and UTSA at FedExForum in 2023-24. The Tigers will have one game each against East Carolina, North Texas, Temple and Tulsa, all on the road.

