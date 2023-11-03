Memphis basketball drops 104 points in final preseason game. Here are 5 takeaways

Memphis basketball put a neat and tidy bow Thursday on a productive and constructive preseason.

The Tigers dispatched Division II LeMoyne-Owen 104-63 at FedExForum in the final test run before it counts. Penny Hardaway's team opens the regular season against Jackson State Monday (7 p.m., ESPN+) at FedExForum.

However, it will be without Hardaway. The sixth-year coach will miss the first three games of the regular season as he serves a suspension for recruiting violations committed in 2021.

Thursday's dress rehearsal didn't quite replicate the same kind of fireworks display as the 106-49 victory over Lane College did. But it was another dominant performance for a team full of transfers still feeling each other out. It also featured the home debut of Alabama transfer point guard Jahvon Quinerly.

Here are five things that stood out for the Tigers.

David Jones does it again

Four days after St. John's transfer David Jones made a great first impression − leading Memphis with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists versus Lane − he was back filling up the stat sheet.

The 6-6 wing finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Jones showed off his microwave scoring ability early in the game. He scored eight straight points, seven of which came in a span of just 45 seconds, taking the Tigers from down 7-4 to up 11-7.

Jahvon Quinerly gets on the floor

Quinerly did not play against Lane College, sitting out for precautionary reasons after he hyperextended his left knee in practice. In March 2022, Quinerly tore the ACL in the same knee.

The former McDonald's All-American, whose career began at Villanova, scored 6 points in 22 minutes. His only two field goals came beyond the arc, and he contributed four steals, three rebounds and two assists.

But with under 10 minutes left on the game clock, Quinerly was lifted from the game for good. Vying for a loose ball, a LeMoyne-Owen defender leaned into the tender left knee. Quinerly grimaced and immediately started flexing his knee.

Bounceback night for Jaykwon Walton

When Memphis picked up the surprise signing of former Wichita State wing Jaykwon Walton, the anticipation surrounding the Tigers' prospects heightened even more.

After all, Walton led the Shockers in scoring last season and was one of the more explosive players in the AAC in 2022-23. He showed some of that in Memphis' exhibition games in the Dominican Republic in August. But against Lane, he was a bit off, managing just 7 points on a night when the Tigers dropped 106.

But Walton showed up Thursday. He was 5-of-7 from the field with 13 points and seven rebounds, giving Memphis a needed boost during a first half without many highlights.

Not immune to struggles

Where the first half versus Lane packed an impressive punch, the first 20 minutes of Thursday's matchup wasn't much of an encore.

The Tigers missed four of their first six field goal attempts and found themselves trailing more than four minutes into the game.

In addition, even with Quinerly on the floor, turnovers were more of an issue. Memphis gave the ball away seven times in the first half Thursday, compared to just four miscues versus Lane.

More 3's, please

If this week's preseason games are anything close to a sign of what's to come, the Tigers will feature at least one distinct and fundamental difference on offense.

Last season, Memphis averaged 17.4 three-point attempts per game and hit 6.1 per game. In two home exhibition games against Lane and LeMoyne-Owen, it was a much different story. The Tigers went 9 for 18 from deep against Lane. On Thursday, they made 10 triples on 25 attempts.

