Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway: 'Everything that's happening is on my back'
Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway speaks to reporters after the Tigers' loss at Ole Miss Saturday.
Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway speaks to reporters after the Tigers' loss at Ole Miss Saturday.
The Bulldogs had over 600 yards of offense in the 52-17 win.
Both FAU and SDSU are starting the season ranked and as conference favorites after their runs to the Final Four earlier this year.
Five of the top 18 teams have fallen to unranked opponents since Friday.
Until Saturday, Georgia's last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game.
Houston is making a big move.
Follow the MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday with Yahoo Sports as FC Cincinnati hosts the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference final and LAFC faces the Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference final.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
Which NBA teams are providing the most fantasy juice so far through the 2023-24 season? Dan Titus ranks the squads.
If you're looking to give your fantasy roster a jolt, take a chance and pick up one of these players.
It's time for the Pac-12 Championship game. Here's how to watch Washington and Oregon face off tonight.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Tiger Woods returned to professional golf for the first time since April, and results were encouraging if not perfect.
The Warriors were already missing Chris Paul and Gary Payton II.
Williams faced nine felony charges that carried a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.
The Lakers have plenty of injuries, but is that their only problem?
In a rematch of the 2023 Final Four, both No. 7 LSU and No. 9 Virginia Tech showed how much the landscape can change in eight months.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about the streaking Orlando Magic (8 straight wins!), Detroit Pistons (15 straight losses!) and their thoughts to improve the NBA In-Season Tournament.
Sanders needs to land a significant haul of talent to continue to upgrade the CU program.
Curt Cignetti spent the last five seasons at James Madison and oversaw the program’s transition from the FCS level up to the FBS.
Dan Titus continues to track the progress of the rookie class, and there's movement at the top of the rankings.