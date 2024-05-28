Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway not retaining assistant Andy Borman on staff

Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway will not retain assistant Andy Borman, an athletic department spokesperson told The Commercial Appeal.

Borman — who played for his uncle, legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, at Duke — spent two seasons on Hardaway's staff. Before joining the Tigers, Borman was executive director of New York Renaissance, a longtime grassroots basketball program that is part of the Nike EYBL circuit.

Earlier this month, Memphis great and Lane College coach Andre Turner told Lane College athletic director Derrick Burroughs he was stepping down to join Hardaway's staff. A formal announcement has not been made. Turner is not expected to serve as an assistant coach. It is unclear what his specific role will be.

Hardaway has spent the majority of the offseason rebuilding his roster nearly from scratch. Eight scholarship players and one holdover (forward Nicholas Jourdain) reported to Memphis on Sunday and Monday ahead of the start of summer workouts on June 1.

The Tigers' newcomers include a host of transfers — guards Tyrese Hunter, PJ Haggerty and Baraka Okojie, wing Colby Rogers, forward Tyreek Smith and big men Dain Dainja and Moussa Cisse — as well as incoming freshman guard Jared Harris.

The transfer class currently ranks No. 11 in the country by 247 Sports.

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL: How Andy Borman embraced Coach K’s influence and paved his own path

Memphis is still awaiting word on whether leading scorer and rebounder David Jones will return or keep his name in the NBA draft. Players have until 10:59 p.m. CT Wednesday to withdraw from draft consideration and still maintain collegiate eligibility.

Hardaway has at least three remaining open scholarships. If Jones elects to keep his name in the draft, the Tigers will have four.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball: Penny Hardaway will not keep assistant Andy Borman