What Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway said about Malcolm Dandridge's status

Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway made his first public comments Sunday since the school announced it was investigating a potential issue regarding Malcolm Dandridge's eligibility status.

Dandridge is being withheld from competition until further notice. The decision to keep Dandridge off the floor indefinitely stems from potential academic misconduct by the former East High star, multiple sources confirmed to The Commercial Appeal.

Hardaway sat down with the program's radio play-by-play man Dave Woloshin ahead of Sunday's home game against FAU.

"I don’t know about how long (Dandridge will be out)," Hardaway said. "We don’t know if it’s going to be this game or for the rest of the season. We’re just waiting to find out, just like you guys are."

Hardaway declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

Dandridge, a fifth-year senior, is averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this season, his best in a Memphis uniform.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: What Memphis basketball's Penny Hardaway said about Malcolm Dandridge