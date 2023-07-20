Memphis basketball 2023-24 schedule: AAC pairings announced

More details of the Memphis men's basketball team's 2023-24 schedule were released Thursday.

The recently expanded American Athletic Conference announced its scheduling pairings for the 14 teams in the league, including the Tigers. Each team will play 18 conference games — five home-and-home, four home-only, and four away-only.

Among the Tigers' home-and-home opponents is FAU. The Owls defeated Memphis in the first round of the NCAA tournament in March on their way to a Final Four run under coach Dusty May. FAU returns the majority of its roster and is expected to be a preseason top 25 team.

The Tigers' other home-and-home matchups are SMU, Tulane, UAB (last season's NIT runner-up) and Wichita State.

Memphis also will face Charlotte (last season's CBI champion), Rice, South Florida and UTSA at FedExForum in 2023-24.

The Tigers will have one game each against East Carolina, North Texas, Temple and Tulsa, all on the road. North Texas won the 2023 NIT title under Grant McCasland, who is now the head coach at Texas Tech.

Dates for the Tigers' AAC games will be announced later.

Memphis' non-conference schedule is already set. Home games: Jackson State (Nov. 6), Alabama State (Nov. 17), Clemson (Dec. 16), Virginia (Dec. 19), Vanderbilt (Dec. 23) and Austin Peay (Dec. 30). Away games: Missouri (Nov. 10), Ole Miss (Dec. 2), VCU (Dec. 6) and Texas A&M (Dec. 10). Neutral-site games: Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 23-25) in the Bahamas.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

