Memphis ATH shows off visit to Michigan State football
Tristan Boyce is an athlete in the 2024 recruiting class who hails from Memphis, Tennessee. He plays high school football at Whitehaven High School.
Boyce, who does not have a ranking yet, shared on Twitter that he took a visit to East Lansing.
Enjoyed my time at Michigan State @MSU_Football 🟢⚪️ with @bo_els10 @D_Hicks_ #MichiganStateFB #WhitehavenFB pic.twitter.com/zWwDqqTr8b
— Tristan Boyce ❄️ (@TristanBoyce06) May 31, 2023
Boyce does not yet have an offer to MSU, but has taken a host of visits to power five schools, looking to jump start his recruitment.
