Here are Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 14 of the 2023 season

Here are Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 14 of the 2023 season:

Offense

Braden Gover, Covington: Gover was 11-of-22 passing for 180 and a touchdown in a 25-24 loss to Dyersburg.

Skylan Smith, Covington: Smith ran the ball 23 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Aden Deverell, Covington: Deverell caught five passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Jaheim Smith, Covington: Smith rushed for 62 yards on 18 carries.

Cordero Walker, Germantown: Walker carried the ball 11 times for 51 yards and a touchdown in a 30-10 loss to Houston. He also threw for 92 yards.

BJ Blake, Germantown: Blake rushed for 76 yards on 13 attempts.

Tre’von McGory, Germantown: McGory had four receptions for 68 yards.

More: TSSAA football playoffs scores: Tennessee high school football quarterfinal scoreboard

More: TSSAA football playoffs: See the state semifinal pairings

Chandler Day, Houston: Day was 11-of-16 passing for 224 and three touchdowns in a 30-10 victory over Germantown.

Damon Sisa, Houston: Sisa ran the ball 21 times for 91 yards and a touchdown. He also had a receiving TD.

Shawne Jones, Houston: Jones caught six passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Defense

Chyco Williams, Houston: Williams had six solo tackles, including one for loss, two assists, and an interception in a 30-10 win against Germantown.

Owen Waggener, Houston: Waggener had four solo tackles, an assist, a sack and an interception.

Andre Allen, Houston: Allen had five solo tackles and an assist.

Ben Killebrew, Houston: Killebrew had four tackles and a sack.

Jose Joiner, Houston: Joiner had four tackles, including one for loss, and an assist.

Travis Shaw, Houston: Shaw had three tackles, an assist and a sack.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TSSAA football: Memphis area top performers for Week 14