Memphis area high school football is back! Here's your guide to the 2023 TSSAA season
The Tennessee high school football season officially kicks off this week.
Here is your one-stop shop for all of the preview coverage for the Memphis area. Curious on who the top 10 teams are entering the season? The Commercial Appeal has you covered. Want to know who the top returners are and where some of the biggest transfers around the state landed? Look no further.
You will find all of the Commercial Appeal's high school preview coverage since spring football and through the summer. Take a look at the top games this week as well as the 2023 Dandy Dozen class, in case you missed it when we released them starting July 30.
Be sure to check back in regularly at commercialappeal.com for stories through the high school football season!
PRESEASON RANKINGS
MEMPHIS-AREA RANKINGS: Here's our first Memphis area football poll of 2023 season. Germantown is No. 1 team
STATE FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Tennessee Super 25 high school football rankings: See who made first poll of season
WEEK 1 PREVIEW
TOP GAMES: Bartlett vs MUS highlights Memphis high school football TSSAA Week 1, plus predictions
WEEK 1 SCHEDULE: Tennessee high school football schedule for Week 1, TSSAA 2023 season
FOOTBALL RECRUITING: Jamarion Morrow now has an offer from Alabama football. How Nick Saban almost missed out.
GERMANTOWN FOOTBALL: Quarterback Cordero Walker transfers to Germantown football after leading Haywood to TSSAA semifinals
BRIARCREST'S NEW COACH: Briarcrest football players ready to build their culture under new coach Phil Massey
DANDY DOZEN 2023
MEET THE DANDY DOZEN: Meet the 2023 Dandy Dozen, Memphis area's top college football recruits for Class of 2024
DANDY DOZEN, 1-12: No. 12 | No. 11 | No. 10 | No. 9 | No. 8 | No. 7 | No. 6 | No. 5 | No. 4 | No. 3 | No. 2 | No. 1
DANDY DOZEN MISSES: 5 Memphis area high school football stars who just missed the Dandy Dozen
POSITION-BY-POSITION BREAKDOWN
TOP RETURNERS: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers and tight ends | Offensive linemen| Defensive lineman| Linebackers| Defensive backs
REMEMBERING DION STUTTS
STUTTS' LEGACY AT MUS: Here's how MUS plans to honor football star Dion Stutts who died tragically this summer
'GOOD OL' COUNTRY BOY': MUS football star Dion Stutts remembered as 'good ol’ country boy' who loved living on farm
HONORING A FRIEND: How MUS star Dion Stutts' death inspired Collierville QB Aidan Glover to commit to Missouri
