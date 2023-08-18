Memphis area high school football is back! Here's your guide to the 2023 TSSAA season

The Tennessee high school football season officially kicks off this week.

Here is your one-stop shop for all of the preview coverage for the Memphis area. Curious on who the top 10 teams are entering the season? The Commercial Appeal has you covered. Want to know who the top returners are and where some of the biggest transfers around the state landed? Look no further.

You will find all of the Commercial Appeal's high school preview coverage since spring football and through the summer. Take a look at the top games this week as well as the 2023 Dandy Dozen class, in case you missed it when we released them starting July 30.

Be sure to check back in regularly at commercialappeal.com for stories through the high school football season!

PRESEASON RANKINGS

MEMPHIS-AREA RANKINGS: Here's our first Memphis area football poll of 2023 season. Germantown is No. 1 team

STATE FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Tennessee Super 25 high school football rankings: See who made first poll of season

WEEK 1 PREVIEW

TOP GAMES: Bartlett vs MUS highlights Memphis high school football TSSAA Week 1, plus predictions

WEEK 1 SCHEDULE: Tennessee high school football schedule for Week 1, TSSAA 2023 season

FOOTBALL RECRUITING: Jamarion Morrow now has an offer from Alabama football. How Nick Saban almost missed out.

GERMANTOWN FOOTBALL: Quarterback Cordero Walker transfers to Germantown football after leading Haywood to TSSAA semifinals

BRIARCREST'S NEW COACH: Briarcrest football players ready to build their culture under new coach Phil Massey

DANDY DOZEN 2023

MEET THE DANDY DOZEN: Meet the 2023 Dandy Dozen, Memphis area's top college football recruits for Class of 2024

DANDY DOZEN, 1-12: No. 12 | No. 11 | No. 10 | No. 9 | No. 8 | No. 7 | No. 6 | No. 5 | No. 4 | No. 3 | No. 2 | No. 1

DANDY DOZEN MISSES: 5 Memphis area high school football stars who just missed the Dandy Dozen

POSITION-BY-POSITION BREAKDOWN

TOP RETURNERS: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers and tight ends | Offensive linemen| Defensive lineman| Linebackers| Defensive backs

REMEMBERING DION STUTTS

STUTTS' LEGACY AT MUS: Here's how MUS plans to honor football star Dion Stutts who died tragically this summer

'GOOD OL' COUNTRY BOY': MUS football star Dion Stutts remembered as 'good ol’ country boy' who loved living on farm

HONORING A FRIEND: How MUS star Dion Stutts' death inspired Collierville QB Aidan Glover to commit to Missouri

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Top Memphis area high school football players, TSSAA teams for 2023