Here are Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 2 of the 2023 season:

Offense

Brodie Brannon, Arlington: Brannon carried the ball 23 times for 83 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-0 victory over East.

Jacksen Lyons, Arlington: Lyons was 15-of-20 passing for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Kam Alexander, Bartlett: Alexander was 10-for-17 passing for 197 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-14 victory over Lausanne.

Jade Kneeland, Bartlett: Kneeland had eight receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Geron Johnson, Bartlett: Johnson had 106 rushing yards on 26 carries.

Cade Carlson, Briarcrest: Carlson threw for 93 yards, ran for 37 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in a 56-0 victory over Kingsbury.

JoJo Saleem, Briarcrest: Saleem ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

JD Donaldson, Briarcrest: Donaldson had an 87-yard touchdown run.

Cade Crowson, Brighton: Crowson threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-27 loss to Covington.

William Kreitz, Christian Brothers: Kreitz ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in a 53-0 victory over Sheffield.

Aidan Glover, Collierville: Glover was 17-of-25 passing for 189 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-21 victory over Beech. He also had a rushing TD.

Joakim Dodson, Collierville: Dodson had eight catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Jaylen Webster, Cordova: Webster threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns in a 39-0 victory over St. Benedict.

Jeremiah Ledlow, Cordova: Ledlow scored two rushing touchdowns.

Caleb Logan, Cordova: Logan had 65 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Skylan Smith, Covington: Smith ran the ball 31 times for 258 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-27 victory over Brighton.

Brian Shields, FACS: Shields rushed for 145 yards and five touchdowns in a 65-0 victory over Lakeland Prep. He also returned a punt 63 yards for a TD.

Briceton Miller, FACS: Miller ran for a pair of touchdowns. He also had a fumble return for a TD.

Topher Jones, Hernando: Jones had 19 carries for 192 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-26 victory over Rosa Fort. He also threw for a TD.

TJ Jenkins, Lausanne: Jenkins threw for 122 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-14 loss to Bartlett.

Jordan Bell, Munford: Bell threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-14 victory over Millington.

Isaiah Cobbs, Munford: Cobbs had four receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Bricen Turnage, Munford: Turnage had 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Makhi Shaw, MUS: Shaw had 101 yards of total offense and scored two touchdowns in a 39-0 victory over Melrose.

Brady Hughes, MUS: Hughes threw for a pair of touchdowns.

Defense

Derrecas Henson Jr., Bartlett: Henson had two interceptions in a 24-14 win against Lausanne.

Lance Taylor and Austin Howard, Bartlett: Taylor and Howard each had four solo tackles, including three for loss.

John Clay Durley and Wesley Jackson, Collierville: Durley and Jackson each had seven total tackles in a 28-21 win against Beech. Durley also had a fumble recovery.

Raymond Tate, Cordova: Tate had five total tackles and a fumble recovery in a 39-0 win against St. Benedict.

Ethan Johnson, Christian Brothers: Johnson registered two sacks in a 53-0 win against Sheffield.

Cameron Williams and Aven Gatlin, FACS: Williams and Gatlin each had nine solo tackles in a 65-0 win against Lakeland Prep. Williams also had an interception.

Trea Wampler and Luke Clements, FACS: Wampler and Clements had six solo tackles and five solo tackles, respectively. Clements also an interception return for a touchdown.

Lonnie Tate and Antavion Avant, Melrose: Tate and Avant combined for 11 solo tackles, including four for loss, in a 39-0 setback to MUS.

Clay Bridges, Munford: Bridges had 11 tackles, including three for loss, and a strip sack in a 42-14 win against Millington.

Josh Reeves, Munford: Reeves had eight tackles and a forced fumble.

Josh Griffin, Munford: Griffin had 10 tackles.

Landon Cunningham, Munford: Cunningham had seven tackles.

Jeremiah Tisdel and Hudson Shoaf, MUS: Tisdel and Shoaf combined for seven total tackles in a 39-0 win against Melrose.

Nick Tuttle, St. Benedict: Tuttle had four solo tackles and five assists in a 39-0 loss to Cordova.

Special Teams

Nolan Carson, Brighton: Carson kicked two field goals (46 and 24 yards) in a 35-27 loss to Covington.

Kollin Collier, Munford: Collier returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown in a 42-14 victory over Millington. Defensively, he added five tackles and an interception.

