Here are the Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 3 of the 2023 season

Here are Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 3 of the 2023 season:

Offense

JoJo Saleem, Briarcrest: Saleem carried the ball 22 times for 121 yards and a touchdown in a 42-20 loss to Lipscomb Academy.

Aidan Glover, Collierville: Glover was 17-of-33 passing for 315 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-35 loss to Bartlett. He also rushed for 45 yards and a TD.

Martez Carter, Collierville: Carter had four receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Tristan Colenberg, Cordova: Colenberg threw for 89 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-12 loss to White Station. He also ran for 56 yards.

De’Vaun Love-Brown, Cordova: Love-Brown had a pair of touchdown receptions.

Brady Hughes, MUS: Hughes was 15-of-24 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown in a 14-10 victory over Montgomery Bell Academy. He also rushed for 57 yards.

Seth Dennie, St. Benedict: Dennie rushed for 234 yards on 24 attempts and a touchdown in a 30-24 victory over Westwood.

Jordan Irvin, Westwood: Irvin was 10-of-18 passing for 203 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-24 loss to St. Benedict.

Malik Jones, Westwood: Jones had four receptions for 76 yards and three touchdowns.

Dvan Scott, Westwood: Scott caught four passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Marty Stevens, White Station: Stevens scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in a 24-12 victory over Cordova.

Defense

Eli Myers, Collierville: Myers had three solo tackles and five assists in a 38-35 loss to Bartlett.

Hudson Shoaf, MUS: Shoaf had seven solo tackles, three assists and a sack in a 14-10 win against Montgomery Bell Academy.

TJ Mayes and Thomas Davis, MUS: Mayes and Davis had 8.5 and 7.5 total tackles, respectively.

