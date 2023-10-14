Here are the Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 9 of the 2023 season

Here are Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 9 of the 2023 season:

Offense

John Goodwin, Christian Brothers: Goodwin carried the ball 11 times for 55 yards and a touchdown in a 21-7 loss to MUS.

Gunner Gilmore, Lewisburg: Gilmore was 22-of-45 passing for 250 yards in a 7-0 victory over Southaven. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Easton Fesmire, Lewisburg: Fesmire had six receptions for 79 yards.

Lukas Edwards, Lewisburg: Edwards had 80 yards of total offense.

Brady Hughes, MUS: Hughes was 12-of-18 passing for 184 yards and a touchdown in a 21-7 victory over Christian Brothers.

Brandon Nicholson, MUS: Nicholson caught two passes for 60 yards.

Defense

Santiago Calderoni, Christian Brothers: Calderoni had six solo tackles and three assists in a 21-7 loss to MUS.

Ethan Johnson, CBHS: Johnson had 5.5 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery.

Elliot Helps, Lewisburg: Helps had four tackles and an interception in a 7-0 win against Southaven.

Jamar James, Lewisburg: James had four tackles and two sacks.

Hudson Shoaf, MUS: Shoaf had 8.5 total tackles, including two for loss, a forced fumble and a blocked punt in a 21-7 win against Christian Brothers.

Max Williams, MUS: Williams returned a second-quarter interception 75 yards for a touchdown. He also had a 30-yard TD reception.

Makhi Shaw, MUS: Shaw had six solo tackles. Offensively, he rushed for a team-high 46 yards.

Nathaniel Johnson, Southaven: Johnson had two sacks in a 7-0 loss to Lewisburg.

