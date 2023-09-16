Here are the Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 5 of the 2023 season

Here are Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 5 of the 2023 season. Submit your team's stats to: sports@commercialappeal.com

Offense

Kam Alexander, Bartlett: Alexander was 10-of-17 passing for 229 yards and a touchdown in a 56-19 victory over White Station.

Jade Kneeland, Bartlett: Kneeland caught seven passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

Geron Johnson, Bartlett: Johnson rushed for 183 yards on 20 attempts and two touchdowns.

Aidan Glover, Colierville: Glover was 13-of-17 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-0 victory over Arlington.

Logan Davis, Collierville: Davis accounted for 107 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.

Skylan Smith, Covington: Smith ran the ball 17 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-22 victory over Bolivar Central.

Azarion Harris, Covington: Harris rushed for 182 yards on 16 attempts and three touchdowns.

More: TSSAA football scores: Week 5 West Tennessee high school football scoreboard

More: Here are the Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 4 of the 2023 season

Braden Gover, Covington: Gover was 6-of-12 passing for 105 yards and three touchdowns.

Aden Deverell, Covington: Deverell caught four passes for 76 yards and three touchdowns.

Marterius Boyd, Lausanne: Boyd had 75 rushing yards and a touchdown in 42-6 victory over St. Benedict.

Jayden Bachelor, Lausanne: Bachelor had an 82-yard touchdown reception.

Brady Hughes, MUS: Hughes was 6-of-9 passing for 103 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over Ridgeway.

Makhi Shaw, MUS: Shaw rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Lonnie Simpson, White Station: Simpson threw for 119 yards and a touchdown in a 56-19 loss to Bartlett.

Defense

Brock Flint, Arlington: Flint had 4.5 tackles and a sack in a 30-0 loss to Collierville.

Grant Roberson and Beckham Deas, Arlington: Roberson and Deas had four tackles each.

Tristian Euell, Collierville: Euell returned a first-quarter fumble 4 yards for a touchdown in a 30-0 win against Arlington.

Steve Blen, MUS: Blen returned a second-quarter interception 21 yards for a touchdown in a 42-0 win against Ridgeway.

Hudson Shoaf, MUS: Shoaf had five solo tackles, including two for loss.

Jaylon Jones, Ridgeway: Jones had six solo tackles in a 42-0 loss to MUS.

Dylan Bolden, White Station: Bolden had five solo tackles, including three for loss, in a 56-19 loss to Bartlett.

Anthony Taylor, White Station: Taylor had three solo tackles and an interception return for a touchdown.

Special teams

Will Uselton, Hernando: Uselton kicked a 31-yard field goal and was 7-for-7 on extra points in a 52-0 victory against Byhalia.

(This file will be updated …)

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TSSAA football: Memphis area top performers for Week 5