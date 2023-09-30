Here are the Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 7 of the 2023 season

Advertisement

Chris Van Tuyl, Memphis Commercial Appeal
Here are Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 7 of the 2023 season. Submit your team's stats to: sports@commercialappeal.com

Offense

Brodie Brannon, Arlington: Brannon ran the ball 24 times for 119 yards in a 31-7 loss to Munford.

Geron Johnson, Bartlett: Johnson had 20 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns, including a 78-yarder, in a 24-14 loss to Houston.

Logan Davis, Collierville: Davis carried the ball 14 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-6 victory over White Station.

Aidan Glover, Collierville: Glover accounted for 108 yards of total offense and threw for a touchdown.

Joakim Dodson, Collierville: Dodson had three receptions for 87 yards.

Tristan Colenberg, Cordova: Colenberg accounted for three touchdowns, including two rushing, in a 37-0 victory over Kingsbury.

Skylan Smith, Covington: Smith rushed for 190 yards on 16 attempts and three touchdowns in a 57-14 victory over McNairy Central. He also caught three passes for 95 yards, including an 86-yard TD.

Braden Gover, Covington: Gover was 5-of-10 passing for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Azarion Harris, Covington: Harris ran the ball 11 times for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Aden Deverell, Covington: Deverell had two touchdown receptions.

Kade Butler, ECS: Butler threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-0 victory over St. Benedict.

Max Stegall, ECS: Stegall caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Timothy Matthews, Manassas: Matthews had four receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown in a 56-6 loss to Lexington.

Brady Hughes, MUS: Hughes threw for 160 yards, ran for 73 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in a 28-24 victory over Father Ryan.

Sam Wilson, MUS: Wilson had two receptions for 115 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown.

Lonnie Simpson, White Station: Simpson threw for 162 yards in a 28-6 loss to Collierville.

Anthony Taylor, White Station: Taylor had five receptions for 89 yards.

Defense

Beckham Deas, Arlington: Deas had a team-high 4.5 tackles in a 31-7 loss to Munford.

Grant Roberson and Markham Williams, Arlington: Roberson and Williams each had four tackles.

John Clay Durley and Jonathan Davis, Collierville: Durley and Davis each had six total tackles in a 28-6 win against White Station. Davis also contributed a pair of sacks.

Eli Myers and Tristian Euell, Collierville: Myers and Euell had five total tackles and two sacks, respectively.

Tytus Matthews, Manassas: Matthews had three tackles and two fumble recoveries in a 56-6 loss to Lexington.

Hudson Shoaf, MUS: Shoaf had 13.5 total tackles, including 3.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and a 57-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 28-24 win against Father Ryan.

MUS’ Brandon Nicholson (0) runs with the ball during the game between Bartlett High School and Memphis University School at MUS in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, August 18, 2023. MUS defeated Bartlett 37-0.

Brandon Nicholson, MUS: Nicholson had 4.5 total tackles and two interceptions.

TJ Mayes, MUS: Mayes had four solo tackles and two assists.

Dylan Bolden, White Station: Bolden had six total tackles and a sack in a 28-6 loss to Collierville.

Special teams

Logan Ahern, White Station: Ahern kicked two field goals (36 and 37 yards) in a 28-6 loss to Collierville.

(More to come ...)

