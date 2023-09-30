Here are the Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 7 of the 2023 season

Offense

Brodie Brannon, Arlington: Brannon ran the ball 24 times for 119 yards in a 31-7 loss to Munford.

Geron Johnson, Bartlett: Johnson had 20 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns, including a 78-yarder, in a 24-14 loss to Houston.

Logan Davis, Collierville: Davis carried the ball 14 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-6 victory over White Station.

Aidan Glover, Collierville: Glover accounted for 108 yards of total offense and threw for a touchdown.

Joakim Dodson, Collierville: Dodson had three receptions for 87 yards.

Tristan Colenberg, Cordova: Colenberg accounted for three touchdowns, including two rushing, in a 37-0 victory over Kingsbury.

Skylan Smith, Covington: Smith rushed for 190 yards on 16 attempts and three touchdowns in a 57-14 victory over McNairy Central. He also caught three passes for 95 yards, including an 86-yard TD.

Braden Gover, Covington: Gover was 5-of-10 passing for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Azarion Harris, Covington: Harris ran the ball 11 times for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Aden Deverell, Covington: Deverell had two touchdown receptions.

Kade Butler, ECS: Butler threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-0 victory over St. Benedict.

Max Stegall, ECS: Stegall caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Timothy Matthews, Manassas: Matthews had four receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown in a 56-6 loss to Lexington.

Brady Hughes, MUS: Hughes threw for 160 yards, ran for 73 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in a 28-24 victory over Father Ryan.

Sam Wilson, MUS: Wilson had two receptions for 115 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown.

Lonnie Simpson, White Station: Simpson threw for 162 yards in a 28-6 loss to Collierville.

Anthony Taylor, White Station: Taylor had five receptions for 89 yards.

Defense

Beckham Deas, Arlington: Deas had a team-high 4.5 tackles in a 31-7 loss to Munford.

Grant Roberson and Markham Williams, Arlington: Roberson and Williams each had four tackles.

John Clay Durley and Jonathan Davis, Collierville: Durley and Davis each had six total tackles in a 28-6 win against White Station. Davis also contributed a pair of sacks.

Eli Myers and Tristian Euell, Collierville: Myers and Euell had five total tackles and two sacks, respectively.

Tytus Matthews, Manassas: Matthews had three tackles and two fumble recoveries in a 56-6 loss to Lexington.

Hudson Shoaf, MUS: Shoaf had 13.5 total tackles, including 3.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and a 57-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 28-24 win against Father Ryan.

Brandon Nicholson, MUS: Nicholson had 4.5 total tackles and two interceptions.

TJ Mayes, MUS: Mayes had four solo tackles and two assists.

Dylan Bolden, White Station: Bolden had six total tackles and a sack in a 28-6 loss to Collierville.

Special teams

Logan Ahern, White Station: Ahern kicked two field goals (36 and 37 yards) in a 28-6 loss to Collierville.

(More to come ...)

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TSSAA football: Memphis area top performers for Week 7