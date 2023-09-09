Here are the Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 4 of the 2023 season

Offense

Jacksen Lyons, Arlington: Lyons was 15-of-23 for 280 yards and three touchdowns in a 53-18 loss to Bartlett.

Gabriel Willoughby, Arlington: Willoughby caught four passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

Cade Carlson, Briarcrest: Carlson was 5-of-7 passing for 97 yards and a touchdown in a 42-0 victory over Ridgeway. He also had a rushing TD.

Aidan Glover, Collierville: Glover was 12-of-14 passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns in a 57-0 victory over Douglass.

Joakim Dodson, Collierville: Dodson had four receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaylen Webster, Cordova: Webster threw for two touchdowns in a 42-13 loss to Houston.

Chandler Day, Houston: Day was 6-of-7 passing for 112 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-13 victory over Cordova.

Celley Davis, Houston: Davis had a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Radarious Jackson, Sheffield: Jackson accounted for 330 yards total offense and four touchdowns in a 44-38 victory over Hamilton. Defensively, he added five tackles and an interception.

Seth Dennie, St. Benedict: Dennie had 15 carries for 121 yards in an 8-0 loss to Tipton-Rosemark Academy.

Nix Fullen, Tipton-Rosemark Academy: Fullen ran the ball 26 times for 166 yards and a touchdown in an 8-0 victory over St. Benedict.

Defense

Grant Roberson, Arlington: Roberson had seven tackles in a 53-18 loss to Bartlett.

Beckham Deas, Cam Nelson and Markham Williams, Arlington: The Tiger trio each had 5.5 tackles.

Hayden Parker, Briarcrest: Parker returned a pair of fumbles (9 and 8 yards) for touchdowns in a 42-0 win against Ridgeway.

Holden Day, Briarcrest: Day returned a first-quarter fumble 31 yards for a touchdown.

Tristian Euell, Collierville: Euellhad four solo tackles for loss and an assist in a 57-0 win against Douglass.

Cameron Campbell, Douglass: Campbell had four solo tackles in a 57-0 loss to Collierville.

Topher Jones, Hernando: Jones was 12-of-24 passing for 192 yards in a 40-0 loss to Tupelo. He also rushed for 34 yards.

Chyco Williams, Houston: Williams returned a pair of interceptions (20 and 42 yards) for touchdowns in a 42-13 win against Cordova.

Davion Sledge, Sheffield: Sledge registered 16 tackles, including two for loss, in a 44-38 win against Hamilton. He added 134 yards of total offense and rushing touchdown.

Jaylon Smith, Sheffield: Smith had 11 tackles, including four sacks.

Special teams

JoJo Saleem, Briarcrest: Saleem returned a second-quarter punt 53 yards for a touchdown in a 42-0 victory against Ridgeway.

