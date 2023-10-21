Here are the Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 10 of the 2023 season

Offense

Geron Johnson, Bartlett: Johnson ran the ball 22 times for 206 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-0 victory over Cordova.

Kam Alexander, Bartlett: Alexander was 12-of-13 passing for 200 yards and a touchdown.

Jade Kneeland, Bartlett: Kneeland had three receptions for 103 yard and a touchdown.

Aidan Glover, Collierville: Glover was 18-of-29 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-14 victory over Whitehaven.

Martez Carter, Collierville: Carter had six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Hayden Walk, Collierville: Walk had two catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Tristan Colenberg, Cordova: Colenberg threw for 119 yards and ran for 69 yards in a 41-0 loss to Bartlett.

Skylan Smith, Covington: Smith carried the ball 30 times for 274 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-0 victory over Ripley. He also had a receiving TD.

Braden Gover, Covington: Gover threw for a pair of touchdowns.

Brian Shields, FACS: Shields carried the ball 17 times for 248 yards and six touchdowns in a 58-31 victory over Fayette Academy.

Briceton Miller, FACS: Miller rushed for 105 yards on eight attempts.

Josh Wright, FACS: Wright was 7-of-12 passing for 134 yards.

Corbin Bowling, Fayette Academy: Bowling threw for 143 yards and two touchdowns in a 58-31 loss to FACS. He also rushed for 119 yards.

Wyatt Morris, Fayette Academy: Morris rushed for 80 yards and had a receiving touchdown.

DJ Hunter Jr., Horn Lake: Hunter threw for 164 yards in a 6-0 loss to Lewisburg.

Gunner Gilmore, Lewisburg: Gilmore was 20-of-33 passing for 184 yards and had a rushing touchdown in a 6-0 victory over Horn Lake.

Noland Brown, MUS: Brown rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown in a 42-0 victory over Oakhaven.

Tee Perry and Brady Hughes, MUS: Perry and Hughes each had two rushing touchdowns.

Kylan Perry, Trezevant: Perry accounted for 90 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in a 38-0 victory over Hillcrest.

Jaden Thomas, Whitehaven: Thomas was 11-of-20 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns in 31-14 loss to Collierville.

Tristan Boyce, Whitehaven: Boyce had 104 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Defense

Stone McKinney, Bartlett: McKinney had five solo tackles in a 41-0 win against Cordova.

JoJo Saleem, Briarcrest: Saleem had 46 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 21-12 loss to Ensworth.

Cade Carlson, Briarcrest: Carlson was 14-of-24 passing for 130 yards and rushed for 69 yards in a 21-12 loss to Ensworth.

Caleb Donaldson, Briarcrest: Donaldson had four receptions for 75 yards.

John Hampton, Collierville: Hampton had four solo tackles, an assist and an interception in a 31-14 victory over Whitehaven.

AJ Greene, Collierville: Greene had five total tackles, including two for loss.

Johnny Butler, Horn Lake: Butler had two sacks in a 6-0 loss to Lewisburg.

Elliot Helps, Lewisburg: Helps had six tackles in a 6-0 win against Horn Lake.

Stephen Nash, MUS: Nash had four solo tackles and an assist in a 42-0 win against Oakhaven.

Jayvion Burrow, Oakhaven: Burrow had six solo tackles, including one for loss, in a 42-0 loss to MUS.

Leterrance Branigan, Trezevant: Branigan had five total tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 38-0 win against Hillcrest.

Terrance Jackson, Trezevant: Jackson had four total tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Offensively, he caught a 34-yard TD pass.

Justin Wilson and ZyAir Tisdale, Trezevant: Wilson and Tisdale each had three solo tackles and four assists.

Quarius Gillam, Whitehaven: Gillam had seven total tackles and a sack in a 31-14 loss to Collierville.

Special teams

Larry Hampton, Trezevant: Hampton had a punt return for a touchdown in a 38-0 victory against Hillcrest.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TSSAA football: Memphis area top performers for Week 10