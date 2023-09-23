Here are the Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 6 of the 2023 season

Here are Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 6 of the 2023 season. Submit your team's stats to: sports@commercialappeal.com

Offense

Skylan Smith, Covington: Smith carried the ball 26 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-38 victory over Fairley. He also returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a TD.

Azarion Harris, Covington: Harris rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Andrew Johnson, Fairley: Johnson was 21-of-37 passing for 292 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-38 loss to Covington.

Malik Mason, Fairley: Mason had three rushing touchdowns.

Davion Sledge, Sheffield: Sledge threw for 173 yards, ran for 68 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in a 52-0 victory over Hillcrest. Defensively, he had seven solo tackles and a forced fumble.

Radarious Jackson, Sheffield: Jackson had 274 yards of total offense and accounted for three touchdowns, including an 89-yard punt return.

Javarius Triplett, Sheffield: Triplett rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Defense

Jaylon Smith, Sheffield: Smith had eight tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in a 52-0 win against Hillcrest.

Special teams

Brady Smith, Northpoint: Smith kicked a 43-yard field goal and was 5-for-5 on extra points in a 38-0 victory over St. Benedict.

(More to come …)

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TSSAA football: Memphis area top performers for Week 6