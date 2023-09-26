Memphis area high school fall sports top performers for Week 7 of the 2023 season

Here's a list of Memphis area high school fall sports top performers for Week 7 of the 2023 season. Submit your school's results to: sports@commercialappeal.com

Monday

VOLLEYBALL

Reese Regner, St. George’s: Regner had 24 assists, nine kills and five aces in a 25-22, 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 18-16 victory over St. Mary’s.

Quinn Thurman, Northpoint: Thurman had eight kills, 12 digs and three aces in a 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 victory over Lausanne.

Ava Burns and Mary May Luton, St. George’s: Burns and Luton had 11 kills and seven kills, respectively. They also combined for 13 blocks.

Sailor Cole, Avery Heun and Sarah Johnson, Northpoint: Cole registered 22 digs, while Heun and Johnson had 19 assists and 11 assists, respectively, in a 3-0 win against Lausanne.

More: Memphis area high school fall sports top performers for Week 6 of the 2023 season

More: Memphis area's high school volleyball top players at midseason

Val Hurdle and Kylee Reynolds, Northpoint: Hurdle and Reynolds had had eight kills and combined for seven blocks in a 3-0 victory against Lausanne.

GIRLS SOCCER

Payton Biggs, Tipton-Rosemark Academy: Biggs had three goals and four assists in a 7-1 victory over North Side.

More: Memphis area's high school girls soccer top players as postseason nears

Anna Sinis, TRA: Sinis scored two goals in a 7-1 win against North Side.

Zadie Reburn, TRA: Reburn made 14 saves in a 7-1 victory against North Side.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TSSAA: Memphis area high school fall sports Week 7 top performers