Memphis 901 FC storm back in stoppage time to grab draw against Rhode Island FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After trailing 2-0 to Rhode Island FC, a club that sits near the bottom of the Eastern Standings, somehow and some way Memphis 901 FC left the pitch at AutoZone Park with a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night after scoring both of their goals in stoppage time.

“We saved the good stuff for the end,” said Memphis manager Stephen Glass. “We had plenty of bad stuff for the first 90 minutes. I think everything bad throughout the game came from ourselves, we didn’t perform as well as we should have. But when you’ve got spirit in the group like we have, they come good at some point and we were fortunate that it was quick enough to get a point from the game.”

After a questionable goal scored in the 67th minute by Rhode Island and a goal by Marlon Santos was waived off for offsides, the Beale Street Boys showed their resiliency and capitalized on two hard fouls to score those two late goals with set pieces from Samuel Careaga and Santos.

“I’m happy that we got the penalty kick. I’m not convinced it was a penalty kick, I’m not convinced that it was a goal when they scored their second goal. So it probably evened itself out. But I think it was a true reward for the fight that the players put in,” added Glass.

Though Memphis had its fair share of chances to take three points, nevertheless they’re grateful to escape with one point as they’ve now gone unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches.

“If it’s not in the players, you can’t pull that sort of stuff out. But I think our group of players have got unbelievable hearts. They don’t know when they’re beaten, and I think that’s a huge, huge positive in a team. But we know we need to recover and go because New Mexico is coming Saturday and it’ll be another tough game,” said Glass.

