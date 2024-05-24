Memphis 901 FC draws great turnout for third annual open practice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were more smiles than usual during Memphis 901 FC’s Thursday training session, as fans had a chance to watch an hour-long session from the stands at Mike Rose Stadium.

This is the third consecutive year that Memphis has hosted an open practice and they’ve seen the numbers in attendance grow year after year.

” I think last year we were really happy with how it went”, said 901 manager Stephen Glass. ” I think we felt like it could be something a little bit greater and I think you can see there’s so many kids and families here. It’s been fantastic.”

Soon after the open practice ended, young fans took the pitch with their favorite boys of Beale Street.

” They could get up close and personal. We put drills on and they can get out there with the players and have fun and really get close,” said 901’s Assistant Sporting Director, Caleb Patterson-Sewell. ” It’s not so much about the coaching as it is to the interaction and asking the questions and getting autographs and doing those sorts of things, but every year it’s grown.”

” For me, it’s a dream come true. I love to be around kids and see them having fun,” said midfielder Leston Paul. ” Seeing the joy on these kids’ faces, that means we’re doing something good and they are the future.”

” Every player is out there coaching the kids and getting involved in the local community and hopefully we can see a lot of them again Saturday night and get a nice performance and a win and watch some fireworks at the end,” said Glass.

Memphis will host the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday at AutoZone Park. The first touch is set for 7:30 pm.

