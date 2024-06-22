Memphian Greg Odom Jr. seeks PGA Tour exemption at John Shippen Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From the moment Greg Odom Jr.’s father put a golf club in his hands, he knew the game would take him many places.

” I started when I was four. My dad introduced me to the game. I was shy playing golf because everyone else was playing football and basketball. But after my first tournament. My name was called over the intercom. I’d posted a good score and from then on, I was like, golf is something that I can do,” said Odom.

After a decorated prep career, Odom made history as the first African-American to play golf at the University of Memphis. Still, after his sophomore season, he transferred to Howard University. He won seven collegiate titles as a Bison and is currently listed as the number-one African-American golfer in the WAGR.

” When you get to a higher level it’s fewer people that look like you and I feel like that kind of just pushed me to want to be the best,” said Odom. ” I feel like kids I’m hands-on with, see a lot of themselves in me. I want to be that guy to give them something to look at since I didn’t have that,” added Odom.

In 2021 hard times hit, when Greg’s father, Greg Odom Sr. passed away. He’d now lost the man who taught him to love and respect the game, and through the hurt, he focused all of his energy on the links, making his first PGA Tour start in 2022.

” For me, that transitional period was a dark moment but it did bring a lot of shine and you know I’m always going to keep my candle lit so I’m just going to keep going. I’m up next.”

After having a taste of competing against the best golfers in the world, this weekend Greg has another chance to tee it up on the PGA Tour at the John Shippen National Invitational. A 36-hole, 14-player field that’s specific to only black golfers. A win earns him an exemption into the Rocket Mortgage Classic next week in Detroit.

” I grind every day for moments like this and I’m just trying to get back to the PGA Tour as fast as possible and be ready to stay there.”

The John Shippen Men’s National Invitational will be held June 22nd and 23rd at the Detroit Golf Club.

