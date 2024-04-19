Memphian Davon Barnes commits Rebels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –After one season spent at Sam Houston former Collierville standout Davon Jones is coming closer to home.

After hitting the transfer portal Barnes has made his official commitment to join Chris Beard in Oxford next season.

This past season, the junior forward earned second-team All-Conference USA honors and averaged 14 points and shot 39 percent from deep.

During his senior season at Collierville, Barnes averaged 18 points and 7 rebounds per game. He also helped lead the Dragons to the TSSAA Boys AAA state semifinals.

