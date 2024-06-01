Memory of Jeff Boschee, Kansas game blueprint for bringing Grant Nelson, Alabama to Grand Forks

May 31—GRAND FORKS — On Dec. 22, 2001, Valley City native Jeff Boschee and his Kansas men's basketball team traveled to the Ralph Engelstad Arena to play UND.

Boschee led the Jayhawks to a 108-77 win with 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting.

It's a game people around UND men's basketball still talk about.

Current Fighting Hawks assistant Randall Herbst was on Rich Glas' staff when Kansas made the trip to Grand Forks.

"That conversation came up not long ago between (coach Jamie Stevens) and coach Herbst," UND coach Paul Sather said on Hot Mic with Dom Izzo Friday. "When Grant (Nelson) decided to go back for his last year, it struck a chord with Jamie."

Stevens reached out to Alabama to see if they were interested in playing at UND this season, allowing Nelson, a Devils Lake native, to play one more game in North Dakota in his final college season — just like Kansas did for Boschee.

Sather said Alabama coach Nate Oats had a smile on his face when he heard, fully on board with the idea.

Stevens went to work on the schedule.

Alabama will play at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Dec. 18, 2024. UND will return to Tuscaloosa for two season openers in 2025-2026 and 2027-2028.

The Hawks will receive $30,000 for each return game.

Alabama is coming off its first Final Four appearance in program history, and is expected to return much of the roster that got them there. UND had its best record under Sather this season, finishing third in the Summit League.

"We know that we're going to be seeing a monster of a team," Sather said. "They're going to be fantastic. It's going to be a great opportunity for us to get better."

One thing will be different from Boschee's visit: Nelson and the Crimson Tide will play on UND's true home floor at The Betty.

Sather and UND administrators talked about the possibility of play at The Ralph, but ultimately decided against it.

"That floor was different 20 years ago," Sather said. "We don't have a good floor that functions there."

The game also gives the Hawks a true home game rather than a neutral-site game, which is what a matchup at The Ralph would be considered.

The Betty, which seats 3,300, is expected to be packed for the matchup. UND guard Treysen Eaglestaff said he got 30 text messages from family and friends Thursday asking for tickets to the game.

"What a cool atmosphere that'll be," Sather said. "It'll be an incredible memory for our team and our players, but also for them."