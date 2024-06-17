'Make new memories' - Tierney seeks Scotland response

Kieran Tierney won his 46th cap in Scotland's heavy loss to Germany [PA Media]

Kieran Tierney has urged Scotland to "make new memories" in Wednesday's crucial Euro 2024 Group A meeting with Switzerland.

Steve Clarke's Scots opened the tournament with a chastening 5-1 defeat by hosts Germany on Friday, with the Swiss beating Hungary 3-1 the following day. Hungary are Scotland's third group opponents on Sunday.

Scotland's last victory at a major tournament was against Switzerland at Euro 96.

And, speaking to Uefa, defender Tierney, 27, said: "We've given the fans great memories in the past but it's now time to make new ones.

"It's still all to play for in these next two games and we need the belief that we can go on and do it."

Swiss captain Granit Xhaka and Tierney were team-mates at Arsenal and Tierney commented: "He's a good friend of mine and he helped a lot at Arsenal for the four years I was there.

"They've got quality players all over. They've been in major tournaments for years now, they've got far. They've got through the group so they've got the experience of doing it, so we're up against that as well.

"We want to be a lot more aggressive, we want to make it harder for everyone and not give people as much time on the ball.

"We know probably four points gets you through in a tournament like this. That's the aim, is to get through.

"We believe we can do it but we need to go and show it."