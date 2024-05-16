Memories to last forever

Ulmer farewell marked this Sunday!

When Andreas Ulmer stepped onto the pitch as a Red Bull for the first time in January 2009, absolutely nobody could have expected just where his career with us would lead. After 16 seasons, 582 appearances, 13 league titles and nine Austrian cups it is finally time to say goodbye - which we plan to do by looking back on the successes we have shared, of course.

48,370 minutes Andi has played for us in total. That is the equivalent of five entire weeks on the pitch!

23 goals scored by the left-back for our Red Bulls, including one in our first-ever UEFA Champions League match.

98 goals assisted by our captain.

We sat down in the historic Mozartkino cinema to reflect on our time together. To honour our number 17, we found 17 images of 17 decisive moments that rekindled some special memories for Andi.

You can see in the video below which former team-mate the 38-year-old named one of his children after, why he will never forget the evening before our first UEFA Champions League game, and why he will still look back fondly on his final performance at the Red Bull Arena despite being substituted off injured.

Video | Andreas Ulmer: A red and white era

Farewell ahead of final home match

As we end the season this Sunday, 19 May against LASK, we will be giving Andi a fitting farewell. We would ask fans to be at their seats as early as possible in order to take part as we say goodbye to our captain and legend around 20 minutes before kick-off.

The game is completely sold out. One last chance for tickets remains on our official resales platform.

Gallery: 17 defining moments of our number 17