Memories of 2006 and the Dortmund factor for Germany

Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug celebrates after the UEFA Euro 2024 group A soccer match between Switzerland and Germany at the Deutsche Bank Park. Christian Charisius/dpa

Niclas Füllkrug late equalizer against Switzerland sent hosts Germany into a Euro 2024 last 16 match in his Borussia Dortmund home stadium where Germany experienced a similar moment at the home World Cup in 2006.

At that event, David Odonkor squared for fellow-substitute Oliver Neuville to score a stoppage-time 1-0 winner against Poland, which served as big morale-booster in the team's run to the semi-finals.

On Sunday in Frankfurt, it was also two subs as David Raum's cross was headed in by Füllkrug in time added on to clinch first place in Group A and a last 16 match in Dortmund against the Group C runner-up: England, Denmark, Serbia or Slovenia.

The similarities were not lost on Füllkrug, who said: "They both also came off the bench and decided it.

"It was a little explosion," he said of his goal. "That could have been a crucial moment for us as a team."

Coach Julian Nagelsmann said he wasn't thinking of 2006 when Füllkrug scored but agreed the goal was important for the team and the home nation as a whole, which apart from those in the stadium tuned in in record numbers, with 25.5 million watching the ARD broadcast for a market share of 73.4%.

"A 4-0 is more relaxing, but something like that is more emotionalising. It was also important for the stadium. It was very quiet for a long time. A little explosion at the end of the game wasn't wrong," he said.

"It was a very good rehearsal for the knock-out games and a good sign that we can come back."

Nagelsmann will be happy that his subs delivered on a night where the team looked vulnerable, with neither Toni Kroos nor youngsters Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz being as decisive as in the 5-1 against Scotland and a 2-0 over Hungary.

Nagelsmann did not want to say whether Füllkrug will be preferred over Kai Havertz after coming from the bench in all three group games and scoring his second goal, after also being on target against Scotland.

"Those are the moments when we need Fülle. He provides arguments for both, continuing to act as a joker because he's great at it, or even starting from the beginning," Nagelsmann said.

The coach fielded the same starting 11 in all three group matches, but will have to make at least one change on Saturday because centre back Jonathan Tah is suspended after a second yellow card.

To make things worse, Germany are also sweating on the fitness of their other centre back Antonio Rüdiger, who ended Sunday's match with a thigh problem.

Nico Schlotterbeck and Waldemar Anton are the top candidates to step in, and Schlotterbeck played the last half hour on Sunday in place of Tah, which could be an indication for Saturday.

The Dortmund stadium is also Schlotterbeck's home, and Füllkrug is convinced that there will be a great atmosphere on Saturday.

"I'm really looking forward to the round of 16 in Dortmund because that can be a huge home advantage for us as a team," he said.

"When we have the fans behind us, it's the best stadium in the league."

