In Memoriam: Remembering those the baseball community has lost in the past year

A few years ago Paul Sullivan of Sully Baseball noticed that Major League Baseball doesn’t have an Oscars-style In Memoriam segment at any point in the year to remember the people that the game has lost. He rectified that by producing one. Today, for the seventh straight year, he has released his In Memoriam video.

Normally it comes out at the All-Star break, as Sullivan’s thought — a good one — was that the league should make it part of the All-Star game festivities. A celebration of baseball lives to go along with everything else baseball celebrates during the Midsummer Classic.

We have no Midsummer Classic this year, but we do have this lovely, heartfelt tribute to those we lost. Great job once again, Sully.

