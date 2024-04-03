The famous faces we've lost so far...

From Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. to legendary comic Richard Lewis to country superstar Toby Keith to “Rocky” actor Carl Weathers, here are the celebrities we’ve lost in 2024.

Lynn Yamada Davis (July 31, 1956 – January 1, 2024)

Davis, known online as Lynja, saw her popularity soar on social media, with the celebrity chef’s unique personality and delivery creating a fan base that reached 10 million subscribers on YouTube. Davis dies on Jan. 1, 2024. She was 67.

David Soul (August 28, 1943 – January 4, 2024)

Soul’s career spanned five decades, with his most notable role coming in the 1970s as Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson in “Starsky & Hutch.” He died on Jan. 4, 2024. Soul was 80.

Glynis Johns (October 5, 1923 - January 4, 2024)

The longtime actress had an impressive career during her 70-plus years on screen and the stage, which included Oscar and Golden Globe nominations as well as a Tony Award. The “Mary Poppins” actress died on Jan. 4, 2024. She was 100.

Adan Canto (December 5, 1981 – January 8, 2024)

Canto’s career in Hollywood included success in both film and television, with roles in “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “Designated Survivor,” “Narcos,” and “Blood & Oil.” Canto died on Jan. 8, 2024. He was 42.

Peter Crombie (June 26, 1952 – January 10, 2024)

Crombie appeared in film and television, with roles on this big screen in films such as “Born on the Fourth of July,” “Natural Born Killers” and “The Doors.” His most notable work that holds a place in pop culture came as “Crazy” Joe Davola on “Seinfeld.” Crombie died on Jan. 10, 2024. He was 71.

Alec Musser (April 11, 1973 – January 12, 2024)

Musser was a model and actor, with his most notable appearances coming on the ABC soap opera “All My Children” as well as the 2010 film “Grown Ups,” which starred Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Salma Hayek, Kevin James, and David Spade. Musser died on Jan. 12, 2024. He was 50.

Joyce Randolph (October 21, 1924 – January 13, 2024)

Randolph had success on Broadway as well as on television, with the actress landing her most notable character playing Trixie Norton on “The Jackie Gleason Show” and the sitcom “The Honeymooners.” Randolph died on Jan. 13, 2024. She was 99.

Nerene Virgin (December 27, 1946 – January 15, 2024)

The Canadian broadcaster and actress became a recognizable face in the 1980s, starring as Jodie in the beloved TV show “Today’s Special” on Nickelodeon. Her work as a broadcaster included the show “Eye on Toronto” in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Virgin died on Jan. 15, 2024. She was 77.

Marlena Shaw (September 22, 1939 – January 19, 2024)

Shaw’s music career spanned seven decades, taking the jazz artist from the Apollo to national stardom with her hit, “California Soul.” She died on Jan. 19, 2024. She was 84.

David Gail (February 27, 1965 – January 16, 2024)

Gail’s acting career included roles on “Growing Pains” and “Doogie Howser, M.D” in the early ’90s, plus “Beverly Hills, 90210” as Stuart Carson and Dr. Joe Scanlon “Port Charles.” Gail died on Jan. 20, 2024. He was 58.

David Emge (September 9, 1946 – January 20, 2024)

Emge was a Vietnam vet whose career took an exciting twist that progressed from working as a chef in New York City to playing the memorial role of Stephen in the 1978 zombie classic “Dawn of the Dead.” Emge died on Jan. 20, 2024. He was 77.

Norman Jewison (July 21, 1926 – January 20, 2024)

Jewison was an iconic filmmaker with titles such as “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “Rollerball,” and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “In the Heat of the Night” and “Moonstruck” on his resume. Jewison died on Jan 20, 2024. He was 97.

Mary Weiss (December 28, 1948 – January 19, 2024)

Weiss (center) rose to fame in the 1960s as the lead singer of the Shangri-Las. The musician died on Jan. 19, 2024. She was 75.

Charles Osgood (January 8, 1933 – January 23, 2024)

Osgood was an Emmy Award-winning news anchor and radio host who worked for both ABC and CBS, the latter of which since the 1960s. He died on Jan. 23, 2024. He was 91.

Melanie Safka (February 3, 1947 – January 23, 2024)

The singer and songwriter rose to fame with her hits “Brand New Key” and “Lay Down (Candles in the Rain).” Safka died on Jan. 23, 2024. She was 77,

Sandra Milo (March 11, 1933 –January 29, 2024)

Sandra Milo rose to stardom after her role in Federico Fellini’s classic film “8 ½.” She passed away on Jan. 29, 2024. Milo was 90.

Hinton Battle (November 29, 1956 – January 30, 2024)

Battle’s career on stage included three Tony awards—”Sophisticated Ladies,” “The Tap Dance Kid” and “Miss Saigon”—and the distinction of first playing the role of Scarecrow in “The Wiz” on Broadway. He died Jan. 30, 2024. Battle was 67.

Chita Rivera (January 23, 1933 – January 30, 2024)

Rivera was a Broadway icon, with the Tony award-winning actress and singer’s most notable role coming as Anita in “West Side Story.” She died on Jan. 30 after a brief illness. Rivera was 91.

Mark Gustafson (October 16, 1960 – February 1, 2024)

Gustafson’s (pictured right) career as an animator and director included an Oscar for his work on Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” which took home the top nod for Best Animated Feature. His other work included animation direction for the Wes Anderson stop-motion film, “The Fantastic Mr. Fox.” Gustafson died on Feb. 1, 2024. He was 64.

Carl Weathers (January 14, 1948 – February 1, 2024)

Weathers’ work as Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies placed the actor in legendary status in the entertainment and sports world. The former pro football player also showed off his comedic timing as Chubbs Peterson in “Happy Gilmore” and reached a whole new genre of audience embers as Greef Karga in the “Star Wars” saga “The Mandalorian,” He died on Feb. 1, 2024. Weathers was 76.

Don Murray (July 31, 1929 – February 2, 2024)

Murray quickly rose to stardom in the 1950s after his work alongside Marilyn Monroe in the “Bus Stop” earned him an Oscar nomination. He would go on to act in television, film, and on stage, creating a body of work that spanned some 65 years in the entertainment industry. Murray died on Feb. 2, 2024. He was 94.

Toby Keith (July 8, 1961 – February 5, 2024)

Keith’s rise to superstardom began with his debut hit “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” which kicked off a two-decade run of chart-topping songs with over 40 million albums sold. He died on Feb. 5, 2024. Keith was 62.

Henry Fambrough (May 10, 1938 – February 7, 2024)

Fambrough’s time with the R&B quintet the Spinners spanned over 70 years, with his baritone voice and charisma helping bring the Detroit-based group to the forefront of the genre. He died on Feb. 7, 2024. Frambrough was 85.

Tony Ganios (October 21, 1959 – February 18, 2024)

Ganios rose to pop-culture fame in the early 1980s after starring in the “Porky’s” film series, where he played the role of Meat. He continued work through the years in both film and television, including roles in “Die Hard 2” and “Rising Sun,” plus the series “Wiseguy” as Mike “Mooch” Cacciatore. Ganios died on Feb. 18, 2024. He was 64.

Ewen Macintosh (December 25, 1973 – February 19, 2024)

Pamela Salem (January 22, 1944 – February 21, 2024)

The British actress rose to fame in both the Dr. Who and James Bond franchises, the latter of which she played the iconic role of Miss Moneypenny in “Never Say Never Again,” which saw Sean Connery reprise his role of OO7. Salem died on Feb. 21, 2024. She was 84.

Chris Gauthier (January 27, 1976 – February 23, 2024)

The actor (pictured right) found success in both television and films, the formers in shoes such as “Smallville” and “Once Upon a Time.” Gauthier died on Feb. 23, 2024. He was 48.

Kenneth Mitchell (November 25, 1974 – February 24, 2024)

Mitchell’s career included work in the “Star Trek: Discovery” series, where he played multiple roles, as well as “Captain Marvel.” The voiceover artist and actor died on Feb. 24, 2024. Mitchell was 49.

Charles Dierkop (September 11, 1936 – February 25, 2024)

Dierkops’ career as a character actor was a success on both the small and big screen, with notable work in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “The Sting,” “The Pawnbroker,” and “The Hustler.”

Richard Lewis (June 29, 1947 - February 28, 2024)

The legendary comic and actor rose to fame with his uncanny self-deprecating humor, which carried over to the big and small screens. Lewis died on Feb. 28, 2024. He was 76.

Michael Culver (June 16, 1938 – February 27 2024)

Culver’s career included notable work in television, theater, and on the big screen, the latter of which took him to pop culture fame after he played the role of Captain Needa in the Star Wars film “The Empire Strikes Back.” He died on Feb. 27, 2024. Culver was 85.

Michael 'Virgil' Jones (April 7, 1951 – February 28, 2024)

Jones began his professional wrestling career in the 1980s and rose to iconic status in the ring toward the end of the decade as Ted DiBiase’s personal assistant. The Pennsylvania native died on Feb. 28, 2024. He was 72.

Mark Dodson (February 1, 1960 – March 2, 2024)

Dodson’s successful career as a voiceover artist included work in the Star Wars franchise as well as voicing the Mogwai in “Gremlins” and “Gremlins 2: The New Batch.” Dodson passed away on March 2, 2024. He was 64.

Steve Lawrence (July 8, 1935 – March 7, 2024)

Lawrence was a multitalented entertainer whose most notable work included musical fame alongside his wife Eydie Gorme as the duo Steve and Eydie. Many fans will remember his acting work as Maury Sline, the manager and pal of the lead characters (Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi) in the 1980 film “The Blues Brothers.” Lawrence died on March 7, 2024. He was 88.

Eric Carmen (August 11, 1949 – March 2024)

Carmen’s music career began with the 1960s band the Raspberries, and he went on to have a successful solo run, soaring to fame with hits like “All by Myself” and “Make Me Lose Control.” A new generation of fans was introduced to his talent in the ’80s for his hit song “Hungry Eyes” from the “Dirt Dancing” soundtrack. Carmen died in March 2024 at age 74.

Malachy McCourt (September 20, 1931 – March 11, 2024)

The younger brother of Pultiazer Prrise winner Frank McCourt, he found success in film and television, most notably for his role as the bartender Kevin on ABC’s soap opera “Ryan’s Hope.” McCourt’s ambitions leaned into the political world as well, serving as the Green Party candidate during the New York global race in 2006. He passed away on March 11, 2024. McCourt was 92.

Lichelle 'Bo$$' Laws (August 14, 1969 – March 11, 2024)

Laws made history as the first female rapper to sign with Def Jam in the early 1990s, the beginning of a meteoric rise in the industry that included a top 25 album in 1993. She passed away on March 11, 2024. Laws was 54.

David Seidler (August 4, 1937 – March 16, 2024)

The Oscar-winning screenwriter turned his life into iconic art in 2010, transforming his early-life struggles with a stutter into the story that would become “The King’s Speech.” Seidler passed away on March 16, 2024, at the age of 86.

M. Emmet Walsh (March 22, 1935 – March 19, 2024)

The legendary character actor’s work included a wide spread of genres, from “Harry and the Hendersons” to “Slap Shot” to “Fletch,” “Blade Runner,” “The Jerk” and his award-winning work in “Blood Simple.” Walsh passed away on March 19, 2024. He was 88.

Louis Gossett Jr. (May 27, 1936 – March 29, 2024)

From the stage to television and film, the talented actor’s career had a resume fitting the icon he became in the entertainment industry. He progressed from acclaimed accolades on the stage to winning an Emmy as Fiddler in the series “Roots” to becoming the first Black actor to win the Best Supporting Actor award at the Oscars for his work in “An Officer and a Gentleman.” Gossett Jr. died on March 29, 2024. He was 87.

Joe Flaherty (June 21, 1941 – April 1, 2024)

Flaherty rose to prominence as a talented comedy writer and actor during his run on the Canadian sketch series SCTV in the 1970s and early ’80s, a progression from his beginnings at the iconic Second City Theater in Chicago, where he worked alongside names such as John Belushi and Harold Ramis. Many would remember him for his notable role as the heckler Donald in the 1996 golf comedy “Happy Gilmore” that starred Adam Sandler. Flaherty died on April 1, 2024. He was 82.

