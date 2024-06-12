Memorial's Burris overcomes injury, sets school record to win at New England track championships

Jun. 11—CHASE BURRIS didn't care about the pain.

Despite dealing with a groin injury since early May, the Manchester Memorial junior ran as hard as he could before his last try in the long jump.

That jump, thought Burris, would be his best.

He was right.

Burris's final jump was better than anybody else's at the New England High School Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at the University of New Hampshire.

"After my second jump, I wasn't even qualified for finals, so I was like, 'No way I drove out here to not even qualify,'" Burris said. "I was like, 'I've got to put everything I have into this jump no matter what.'"

Burris leaped a personal- and school-record distance of 23 feet, 3 3/4 inches to win the long jump, becoming Memorial's first New England outdoor track champion since 2007 (David Irving, discus).

The previous Memorial long jump record was 23 feet, 2 3/4 inches, set by Darryl Buck in 1964.

Because of the injuries, Burris practiced sparingly and competed in the long jump only twice during the outdoor regular season.

Burris said it hurts every time he raises a knee above his waist. After meets, he limps when he walks.

His best mark was 20' 4" in the regular season before winning the event at the NHIAA Division I championships on May 25 with a leap of 22' 2 1/4 ". Burris placed fourth at the NHIAA Meet of Champions with a distance of 21' 6".

In February, he was the runner-up at the NHIAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships with a distance of 21' 5 1/2 ".

"Chase is a big-meet competitor," Memorial coach Tom Lynch said. "The bright lights don't faze him."

Burris, who also plays football at Memorial and rugby for the Manchester-based Amoskeag Rugby Club, will compete in long jump Thursday at the New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

Lynch said his realistic hope for Burris at New Englands was to reach the 22 feet. Burris, though, has had the No. 23 circled for some time — just because it's farther than what everyone else jumps, he said.

For a while now, Burris has told his competitors at meets to be ready because he will jump 23 feet that day. "It was about time I finally actually was true to my word and really jumped 23 feet," he said.

Burris' new number to reach is 25.

His jump at New Englands was within striking distance of the state record of 23' 5 1/4 ", set by Timberlane's Taylor Smith in 1998. The New England record is 24' 11".

Lynch said he hopes for a healthier school year for Burris as a senior. Burris said his focus this offseason will be on improving his balance and speed.

"I would really love to see what he could do with legitimate practice time and 100% health," Lynch said. "My goal to all my kids is just keep getting better than what you were."

Bulldogs take titles

Bedford High's Anika Scott and Jacob Redman won the girls 100 hurdles and boys 800 run, respectively, at the New England Championships.

Concord High senior Nick Reynolds won the javelin title at the meet.

Scott, a junior, won the hurdles in 13.94 seconds, setting both a state and New England record. Scott's mark was .02 of a second faster than the previous New England record of 13.96, set by Brockton (Mass.) High's Vanessa Clerveaux in 2012.

Before Scott's performance, the New Hampshire record was 14.23, set by Bishop Guertin's Betsy Garnick in 2013.

Reynolds won the event at New Englands with his throw of 193' 5". His mark was nearly 13 feet farther than runner-up Thomas Bannon (180' 8"), a junior at Rockville High in Vernon, Connecticut.

Brady's Gentchos sets record

Bishop Brady senior Josh Gentchos finished runner-up at New Englands in the 100 dash with a state-record time of 10.68 seconds. The previous state record (10.73) was set by Merrimack Valley's Seth Baylus in 2021.

Gentchos was also the runner-up in the 200 dash with a time of 21.96. Windsor (Connecticut) senior Maxim Copeland won the event in 21.42.

