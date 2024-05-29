Memorial wins boys golf sectional, advances to state

Eau Claire Memorial boys golf is once again heading back to state as a team after winning the Division 1 Hudson sectional title. The Old Abes bested the Raiders by nine strokes.

Memorial and Hudson each advanced to the team state tournament as the top two sectional finishers. Memorial as a team had a score of 311. Three Old Abes finished in the top ten individually.

Will Schlitz shot an even-par 72, good for second place, Adam Diller came in fourth with a 76 and Tyler DeBruyckere shot an 80 to finish eigth.

Individual state qualifiers include Connor O’Malley from River Falls, Ted Schlindwein from Wausau East and New Richmond’s Cole Langeness.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser will also be going to state as a team after winning the Division 3 Unity sectional title. The Bulldogs had a team score of 324, 13 strokes better than second-place Prentice.

The state tournament will begin at 7 a.m. Monday at Blackwolf Run — Meadows Course in Kohler. Full sectional results can be found at wiaawi.org.