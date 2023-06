Memorial Tournament payout: What Viktor Hovland and Co. made at Muirfield Village

Getty Images

Viktor Hovland won the Memorial Tournament on Sunday for his fourth career PGA Tour victory, defeating Denny McCarthy in a playoff.

With the Memorial being a designated event, Hovland took home $3.6 million, while McCarthy made $2.18 million.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Muirfield Village.