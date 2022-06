Memorial Tournament payout: Billy Horschel nearly doubles season earnings

The Memorial Tournament offered up a $12 million purse this week and Billy Horschel left with $2.16 million of it.

Horschel prevailed at Muirfield Village for his seventh PGA Tour victory and nearly doubled his season earnings, which stood at $2.5 million entering this week. Here's the entire purse and FedExCup breakdown for the Florida Gator and the rest of the players who made the cut in Dublin, Ohio.