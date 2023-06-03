Memorial Tournament pairings, tee times, TV info for Sunday's final round
Thanks to a birdie on No. 17 and a clutch par save on 18, Rory McIlroy holds the 54-hole co-lead at the Memorial Tournament with Davis Lipsky and Si Woo Kim. Lipsky was 8 under through 16 holes before bogeying Nos. 17 and 18 to fall back to 6 under.
Thirty-one players are at or within four shots of the lead including Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
1st tee
Tee time
Players
7:55 a.m.
Davis Riley, Lanto Griffin
8:05 a.m.
Stewart Cink, Davis Thompson
8:15 a.m.
Taylor Pendrith, Thomas Detry
8:25 a.m.
Sam Ryder, Sahith Theegala
8:35 a.m.
Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge
8:45 a.m.
Taylor Montgomery, Harris English
8:55 a.m.
Seamus Power, Ryan Fox
9:05 a.m.
J.T. Poston, Bradnt Snedeker
9:20 a.m.
Matt Wallace, Luke List
9:30 a.m.
Ben An, Beau Hossler
9:40 a.m.
Alex Noren, Emiliano Grillo
9:50 a.m.
Sam Bennett, Sam Stevens
10 a.m.
Luke Donald, S.H. Kim
10:10 a.m.
Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton
10:20 a.m.
Garrick Higgo, Xander Schauffele
10:35 a.m.
Shane Lowry, Eric Cole
10:45 a.m.
Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott
10:55 a.m.
Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler
11:05 a.m.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rickie Fowler
11:15 a.m.
Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland
11:25 a.m.
Danny Willett, Matt Fitzpatrick
11:35 a.m.
Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell
11:50 a.m.
Sepp Straka, Justin Suh
12 p.m.
Austin Eckroat, Jordan Spieth
12:10 p.m.
Joseph Bramlett, Stephan Jaeger
12:20 p.m.
Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun
12:30 p.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im
12:40 p.m.
Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay
12:55 p.m.
Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa
1:05 p.m.
Lee Hodges, Mark Hubbard
1:15 p.m.
Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark
1:25 p.m.
David Lipsky, Denny McCarthy
1:35 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim
How to watch
TV
Golf Channel: 12:30-2:30 p.m.CBS: 2:30-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Peacock: 12:30-2:30 p.m.Paramount+: 2:30-6 p.m.
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Memorial pairings, tee times, TV info for Sunday's final round