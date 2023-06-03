Memorial Tournament pairings, tee times, TV info for Sunday's final round

June 3, 2023; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Rory McIlroy reacts to his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Thanks to a birdie on No. 17 and a clutch par save on 18, Rory McIlroy holds the 54-hole co-lead at the Memorial Tournament with Davis Lipsky and Si Woo Kim. Lipsky was 8 under through 16 holes before bogeying Nos. 17 and 18 to fall back to 6 under.

Thirty-one players are at or within four shots of the lead including Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

1st tee

Tee time Players 7:55 a.m. Davis Riley, Lanto Griffin 8:05 a.m. Stewart Cink, Davis Thompson 8:15 a.m. Taylor Pendrith, Thomas Detry 8:25 a.m. Sam Ryder, Sahith Theegala 8:35 a.m. Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge 8:45 a.m. Taylor Montgomery, Harris English 8:55 a.m. Seamus Power, Ryan Fox 9:05 a.m. J.T. Poston, Bradnt Snedeker 9:20 a.m. Matt Wallace, Luke List 9:30 a.m. Ben An, Beau Hossler 9:40 a.m. Alex Noren, Emiliano Grillo 9:50 a.m. Sam Bennett, Sam Stevens 10 a.m. Luke Donald, S.H. Kim 10:10 a.m. Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton 10:20 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Xander Schauffele 10:35 a.m. Shane Lowry, Eric Cole 10:45 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott 10:55 a.m. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler 11:05 a.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rickie Fowler 11:15 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland 11:25 a.m. Danny Willett, Matt Fitzpatrick 11:35 a.m. Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell 11:50 a.m. Sepp Straka, Justin Suh 12 p.m. Austin Eckroat, Jordan Spieth 12:10 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Stephan Jaeger 12:20 p.m. Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun 12:30 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im 12:40 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay 12:55 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa 1:05 p.m. Lee Hodges, Mark Hubbard 1:15 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark 1:25 p.m. David Lipsky, Denny McCarthy 1:35 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim

How to watch

TV

Golf Channel: 12:30-2:30 p.m.CBS: 2:30-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Peacock: 12:30-2:30 p.m.Paramount+: 2:30-6 p.m.

