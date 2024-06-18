Memorial Tournament no longer week before U.S. Open

Jack Nicklaus agreed to work with the PGA Tour on its new schedule, which meant moving the Memorial Tournament off Memorial Day — that’s what it was named for — and a week before the U.S. Open.

Now it’s going back.

Nicklaus announced Monday that next year’s tournament would start on Memorial Day (May 26) and end on June 1, two weeks before the U.S. Open at Oakmont. That leaves U.S. Open qualifying after the Memorial, not before.

“We were willing to work with them and move the 2024 date to a week before the U.S. Open,” Nicklaus said. He said after several conversations, they determined it was best for the Memorial to move back.