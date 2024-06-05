Memorial Tournament: Should you bet Scottie Scheffler at such short odds?

The PGA Tour wrapped up the week in Canada, where Robert MacIntyre (+8000) won the RBC Canadian Open. Now, they head to Jack’s place at Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament.

Memorial is the seventh Signature Event of the season, and the 71-golfer field would love to head into the US Open with some momentum and a massive payday.

With his legal troubles behind him, Scottie Scheffler, an overwhelming favorite (+300), is poised to add another trophy to his trophy case. Gamblers must decide if they will back the short price of Scheffler or find a few golfers worthy of taking down the best golfer in the world.

Here is a look at the key metrics I used when building my model.

Key Metrics to Success:

· Driving Accuracy (Fairways Gained)

· Strokes Gained: Approach

· SG: Around the Green

· SG: Tee-to-Green

· Par 5 Scoring

· Par 4: 450-500

· Proximity: 150-175

· Proximity: 175-200

Memorial Betting Model:

Memorial Model

The Memorial Tournament Best Bet

Scottie Scheffler to Win + Boston Celtics to Win NBA Finals (+595)

Sportsbook: DraftKings

Amazingly, we are in a world where we are constantly considering betting on golfers at +360 odds. However, this version of Scottie Scheffler warrants extreme consideration even at these numbers.

Typically, when we see very long and challenging golf courses, the best golfers in the world win. I put a massive emphasis on SG: T2G this week because every aspect of the golfer's games, from the tee box to the putting surface, must be perfect.

Golfers have said the rough this week is very thick. So, there is a premium on great ball strikers. Over the last 24 rounds, Scheffler is first in ball striking. He’s also first in from 150-175 yards out.

I’m sure I don’t need to go down the list of metrics Scheffler leads. The man is the best golfer in the world. I do want to point out that the two terrible rounds he had in 2024 came the day after he was arrested and the day of the press conference, which eventually led to the case dismissal.

I must also point out how great his putter has been since switching to the mallet. He’s only lost strokes on the putting greens once—-0.1 strokes, too, so it was not even a major loss. In that time, he’s won four times and finished second twice.

That’s relevant because last season, he finished third while losing -8.5 strokes on the putting green.

I did play Scheffler as a single, but I found more value in parlaying him with the Celtics to win the NBA Finals. This might be the best Celtics team since the original “Big 3.” They are first in weighted offensive rating and second in weighted defensive rating. It might be a fireable offense for Joe Mazzulla if they don't win.

For a deeper dive into this week’s Memorial betting picks, check out the latest Going for the Green episode on the Golf Channel YouTube.

Additional Bets: Collin Morikawa First Round Leader +2200 | Top 10 +130, Justin Thomas Top 20 (-110)