Memorial Tournament 2024 Thursday first round tee times, how to watch information

Before the world of golf heads to Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina for the U.S. Open, the year’s third men’s major championship, the PGA Tour’s best players are in Dublin, Ohio, for the 2024 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Last year’s champion Viktor Hovland is back to defend his title and is joined in the field by two-time Memorial winner Patrick Cantlay, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Justin Thomas, among others.

Muirfield Village is a par-72 track measuring 7,571 yards.

This week’s winner will go home with $4 million of the $20 million purse and 700 FedEx Cup points.

Here’s the tee times and TV information for the first round of the Memorial Tournament. All times listed ET.

Thursday tee times

Tee times and pairings for the first and second rounds at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday pic.twitter.com/pmjD057RNf — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 4, 2024

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Memorial Tournament on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Thursday, June 6

Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m.

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, June 7

Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m.

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Golf Channel/Peacock: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

CBS: 2:30-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m.

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Golf Channel/Peacock: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

CBS: 2:30-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m.

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

