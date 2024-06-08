Memorial Tournament 2024 Sunday final round tee times, how to watch information
With just 18 holes remaining of the 2024 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler holds a four-shot lead at 10 under over Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka and Adam Hadwin.
Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Aberg sit at 4 under and in a tie for fifth.
Muirfield Village is a par-72 track measuring 7,571 yards.
This week’s winner will go home with $4 million of the $20 million purse and 700 FedEx Cup points.
Check out the final round tee times and TV information for the third round of the Memorial Tournament. All times listed ET.
Sunday tee times
The Memorial Tournament Tee Times for Round 4: pic.twitter.com/uyMOZBq6Vd
— Underdog Golf (@Underdog__Golf) June 8, 2024
How to watch, listen
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Memorial Tournament on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.
Sunday, June 9
Golf Channel/Peacock: 12:30-2:30 p.m.
CBS: 2:30-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m.
ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.